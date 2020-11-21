News

6 men in court, accused of setting police station ablaze

Six men yesterday appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrate’s Court accused of stealing and setting a police station ablaze. The accused, Tunde Abiodun, 32, Sodique Tiamiyu,22, Seun Olatokun, 27, Akeem Apena, 52, Olawunmi Lateef, 28 and Isah Lukeman, 24 all of no fixed addresses, are standing trial on a three-count charge of conspiracy, arson and stealing. They, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, ASP Benson Emuerhi, told the court that the defendants committed the alleged offences on Oct. 21 at 5.30 p.m. at the Pen Cinema Police Station in the Agege area of Lagos. He said that the accused and some others, still at large, set alight the police station during the EndSARS protests.

He said: “The defendants stole chairs, tables, four television sets, five laptops, five motorcycles, property of the Nigeria Police Force.” Emuerhi did not put a value to the allegedly stolen items as he told the court that the alleged offences contravened Sections 287(10), 341(a)and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

