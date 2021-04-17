Arts & Entertainments

6 Nigerian siblings who are all medics in the US go viral on LinkedIn

Six Nigerian siblings, who all work in the medical profession, have gone viral on LinkedIn. One of the siblings, named Chinyere Okpaleke, a medical doctor, who works at Memorial Hermann Medical Group in the United States, took to LinkedIn to show off her siblings.

In the photos, all the siblings are seen wearing their blue medic uniforms with white coats. Among the siblings are medical doctors, nurses and one physician assistant. In the caption, Chinyere wrote that she would choose the six Okpaleke’s children over the Kardashians. She added that she knows their parents and ancestors will be proud of them. While some reacted to her post by hailing her and her siblings, others pointed out that the comparison was not necessary and all professions, be it medical profession

