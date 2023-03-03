6 ships with petrol, other items arrive Lagos port complex

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) yesterday said six ships had arrived the Lagos Port Complex, waiting to berth with petrol, jet fuel, automobile gasoline and container.

The authority said 23 other ships were expected to berth at the port between March 2 and 15. It listed items expected as bulk wheat, soya beans, container, sulphur, frozen fish, bulk sugar, bulk urea, butane gas and petrol.

It said 22 other ships were discharging general cargo, container, petrol, bulk wheat, wheat bran pellet, truck, bulk sugar, bulk fertilizer, soya bean meal, automobile gasoline and bulk urea.

Like this: Like Loading...