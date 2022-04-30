News Top Stories

60 % Adamawa women give birth at home due to poverty religious beliefs

Posted on Author Clement Ekong Comment(0)

No fewer than 60 per cent of Adamawa State women give birth at home due to poverty, religious, and cultural impediments. The Permanent Secretary, Adamawa State Planning Commission, Dr. Mary Paninga disclosed this while presenting situation analysis report on the overview of the conditions of women and children in Adamawa State at a workshop on harmonisation of UNICEF support and activities in the state.

The workshop which was attended by critical stakeholders from the Health, Education, WASH, Child Protection and Nutrition among other critical stakeholders, took place at the weekend. Paninga, however, noted that the state government is putting a lot of effort to roll back some of the disturbing statistics in the areas of poverty reduction, improving healthcare delivery, and enhancing infrastructure across all sectors in the state.

“Government is doing a lot in the area of poverty reduction, that is why we have poverty alleviation agency so that women can take care of themselves when it comes to that issue and a lot of awareness programmes are being put in place by the state government,” she said. She noted that the state has recorded tremendous successes in curtailing infant mortality rate by about 39.5% although she said a lot needs to be done to eradicate the menace completely. In his opening message, Opiyo Nixon, front office NCO-CFS UNICEF Nigeria, said the workshop was organised with a view to having a clear understanding and harmonising the success of the UNICEF intervention with regards to the conditions of women and children in the state. While in his address, Dr. Tushar Rane, Chief of Field Office Bauchi UNICEF, congratulated Adamawa State for coming up with situation analysis in collaboration with UNICEF.

Declaring the event open, Governor Ahmadu Fintiri, said the workshop could not have come at a better time considering the need to improve efficiency and achievement of results in the sector. Represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Mrs., Rhoda Zira, the governor lamented that the protracted humanitarian crisis in the North East including Adamawa State had devastated so many lives and livelihood especially children and women.

 

