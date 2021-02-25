‘60% apex banks under pressure to issue digital currencies

In the wake of the sudden rise in value and acceptability of Cryptocurrencies and investors’ search for alternative investment, 60 per cent of Central Banks across the globe are under pressure to issue sovereign digital currency. An Economist and Chief Executive Officer, Global Analystics, Tope Fasua, who disclosed this at the February edition of the Finance Correspondents Association of Nigeria (FICAN) monthly forum in Lagos, said that while no apex bank will support Cryptocurrency, they have no option than to begin to develop their own Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs).

According to him, about five countries namely China, Ecuador, Senegal, Tunisia and Singapore, have issued digital currencies which are distinct from Cryptocurencies. He stated that quite a number of bankers have invested in cryptos in order to hedge their bets, adding that the traditional financial system is deeply rooted, organized and backed by governments, unlike the Cryptocurrency mining space.

Speaking on the topic: “Ban on Cryptocurrency- related accounts in Nigeria and concerns of global central banking,” Fasua pointed out that proponents of cryptocurrencies believe that there is a need to develop something different that will mimic the attributes of a gold-backed currency, but which will be better than the current system , secure and not possible for central banks to issue at will. He, however, noted that one major challenge related to cryptocurrency is that when most coiners die, no one is able to access their investments which ab initio are encrypted with passwords, passphrases and whatnot

