60 artisans become millionaires in Dangote Cement promo

Sixty people have so far emerged millionaires nationwide in the on-going Dangote Cement Bag of Goodies Promo Season 2. The management of the cement company said no palliative could be better than the prize money won by the customers in the era of coronavirus pandemic.

The company’s Director of Marketing, Mrs. Funmi Sanni, explained that the promo was deliberately designed to serve to cushioning the negative effects and impact of COVID-19 on businesses and families and that more winners were expected to emerge in the coming weeks.

She added that 35 of the 60 winners had been presented with their symbolic cheques during which their accounts were credited with N1 million each at the presentation ceremonies held in several cities across the nation. According to her, the remaining ones are to receive alerts this week.

“The remaining would have their accounts credited in the coming days,” she said. Sanni, who spoke at one of the prize presentation ceremonies in Kano, noted that the promotion was to encourage the customers to continue patronising the product, which, according to her, is the best in the country.

Chief Commercial Officer, Dangote Group, Mr. Rabiu Umar, in his remarks, said following the negative impact of COVID-19 on the economy, Dangote Cement decided to award the total of N1 billion to 1,000 winners across the country.

According to him, Dangote cement company deems it fit to continue with the second phase of the promo, tagged Bag of Goodies 2 in order to give back to the society to cushion the effects of the pandemic. He said: “Despite effects of COVID-19 on global economy, Dangote cement company has decided to go ahead with the Bag of Goodies promo in order to give back to the society.

This promo is like a palliative to our teeming customers who have suffered economic hardship, occasioned by the pandemic.

“Therefore, this would, at least, cushion the effects of the pandemic. We feel that despite the pandemic, it is worthy to put a smile on the face of our teeming customers across the country.

I am sure we have achieved our aim in this round of the promo.” Several of the winners were full of gratitude to the company for putting in place such promo at this point in time.

They said the money they won would make a good impact in their lives as the Covid-19 pandemic has distorted the economy of families and the nation. They agreed that no better palliative could be given the customers and buyers of the Dangote Cement to reward them for their patronage.

