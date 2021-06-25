60% children suffer violence in Nigeria – UNICEF

The United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF), yesterday decried the spate of violence against innocent children in Nigeria, saying that at least 60 per cent of them suffer one form of violence or the other before the age of 18. According to the agency, over 60 per cent of children suffer either physical, sexual or psychological violence before the age of 18. UNICEF also lamented that over 20 million Nigerian children are out of school, with over 500,000 of the out of school children from Kaduna State alone. This is as the agency also sought for the creation of children rehabilitation center by the Kaduna state government to ensure that, according to him, children in conflict with the law are not criminalised in the process of reformation. UNICEF Chief of Field Office Kaduna, Dr. Zakari Adam, made this known in Kaduna, during the commemoration of the 2021 Day of the African Child and flag off campaign on Violence Against Children in schools, organised by the Kaduna State Ministry of Human Service and Social Development in collaboration with UNICEF. Represented by the UNICEF Child Protection Specialist, Dr Wilfred Mamah, Adam said: “VAC Survey 2018 shows that six out of every 10 children would suffer at least one form of violence (physical, sexual or psychological) before the age of 18.”

Like this: Like Loading...