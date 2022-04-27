60 diamonds for John Anietie, the serial entrepreneur

When John Anietie of Nung Ikot Obiodo Community in Oruk Anam LGA, was born in the ancient town of Abak, Abak LGA in the present day Akwa Ibom State, little did the community know that their son would rise to become one of the most sought after great minds in entrepreneurship and envisioning great strides in industrial revolution. Born on April 13, 1962, Anietie began his sojourn quite early.

He attended the prestigious Saint Augustine School, Ikot Omin, Calabar, and Cross River State where he obtained his First School Leaving Certificate in 1976. For his post-primary education, he attended Southern Annang Comprehensive Secondary School, Ikot Okoro, Oruk Anam.

There, he passed his WASC in flying colours in 1982. His thirst for knowledge began to expand. This is what propelled him all the way to the Asian country, South Korea, to be precise – where he studied at the Kwangju Polytechnic, Kwangju city, South Korea. He obtained an HND in Polymer Engineering in 1987, not minding how young he was at the time.

Being a prodigious mind, after returning to Nigeria, he went to the University of Port Harcourt and did a post graduate diploma in Marketing in 1999, and subsequently worked in numerous establishments in Nigeria. Before he travelled for his studies abroad, he started his first job in Lagos, Nigeria as Purchasing/Office Assistant at the Korean Embassy (1987- 1989) where he built and established a robust relationship with the Korean authorities that has had a huge influence on his career development over the years.

After his studies abroad, he returned to Nigeria and got a job at Niko Glass Ind., Ibadan, Oyo State, as a Korean Language-Interpreter/ Production Processing Manager (1989-1991) After his stint in the Korean manufacturing concern, he returned to Oshodi in Lagos to take up another job at a plastic machinery manufacturing industry called Nooree Nig. Ltd, as the General Manager (1991-1992). At Sabi Plastic Nig.Ltd, Kano, he was engaged as the Training /Processing Manager (1992-1995). Engineer Anietie, the well-heeled industrial colossus, was also at the formation of Hyun Sung Hydraulic Machinery Company Ltd, Kano State as Director/General Manager (1995–1997).

He also worked with Hyundai Heavy Ind. as a consultant on linguistics in Bonny Island, Rivers State. He formed Azi Plastics industry in Ibeno, Akwa Ibom State where his efforts was converted to shares He also teamed up with the then Bayelsa State Governor Timipre Silver, to build the state owned plastics industry, a huge project he managed from the start to the time it was commissioned by the then President, Mr. Goodluck Jonathan.

As a visionary entrepreneur, who has spent over 30 years in establishing operational optimization across diverse industries in both national and international operations; he is recognised for being talented in strategy development and providing corporate vision. He converts strategic plans into tactical reality through guiding companies in establishing themselves as viable businesses.

He devises and implements new programs and initiates successful processes to produce new products with maximum revenue. Anietie is a specialist in operations and engineering management; who is distinguished in creative problem solving techniques, crossfunctional teams and excellent bottom- line orientation. As a start-up kingpin, Anietie provides innovative solutions to operational challenges and leverages decisiveness to implement solutions while minimising risk and maximising performance. Engr Anietie is a motivator and coach combining business acumen with analytical depth to align operational efficiencies with corporate goals. With his experience in making others, today, the celebrant is the Group Managing Director of Kumbit Global Limited, Uyo.

He became the lead visioner of this conglomerate since May 2017. Kumbit Global Limited is a member of the Korea Trade Association. It has business presence across Africa, Asia and North America. Indeed, the greatest role that this group plays is the envisioning of the Akwa Ibom Industrial Estate which is a partnership between the Akwa Ibom State Government, a South Korean conglomerate and Kumbit Global Ltd. led by John Anietie. The project covers a wide expanse of land which will help create tens of manufacturing concerns and help position the oil producing state as an industrial hub in that part of the country.

Recently he marked his 60th anniversary on earth. His life has been that of action and many firsts in his chosen area of specialisation. The management expert, innovator and builder of men and women has even much more to accomplish. Married with two daughters, Engineer Anietie John has spent a lifetime serving others.

He has been an action packed life, doing so much within such a short period. Hopefully by the time he adds another 60 years, he would have developed many more hands and planted many more industries for the greater good of his community, state and country. The world is better with more John Anieties.

Ndubuisi Ugah writes from Lagos

