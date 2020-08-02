60 hearty cheers for Musiliu Obanikoro

Precisely on July 28, Senator Musiliu Olatundek Obanikoro hit the milestone age of 60. Yes, neither words nor music nor a thousand epigrams will do, in commemorating the true essence and class of Senator Obanikoro at 60. He is a great citizen of the world indeed.

He would do any nation proud as her illustrious son considering his contributions to his nation’s socio-political, economy, to mention a few. Interestingly, friends, family and political associates strongly believe that a man like Obanikoro symbolizes the universe’s rarest gift to mankind. In his birthday tribute to Obanikoro, Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo Olu also attest to the Senator as an asset that is valued.

“Obanikoro is a passionate Lagosian whose contribution to the progress of our State cannot be minimized.

He has always been part of the progressive forces in Lagos. He served as Commissioner, Minister and High Commissioner of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he said.

Musiliu Obanikoro, popularly known as “Koro”, was born in Lagos, Nigeria. He is from the Obanikoro (Ajayi – Bembe) family of Lagos, Idoluwole (Ojo LG) and the Eletu – Odibo (Oshobile) family of Lagos.

He completed his primary and secondary school education at the St. Patrick Catholic School Idumagbo, Lagos and Ahmadiya College (currently Anwaru Islam), Agege, Lagos. He gained admission into Texas Southern University (TSU) USA, where he obtained his Bachelor of Science Degree in Public Affairs, concentration in Criminal Justice, and his Master’s Degree in Public Administration. Koro worked with the Houston Adult Probation Department before joining the New York City Department of Social Services as a social worker at the Little flower Children Service Agency.

Koro has always had a passion for public service and the welfare of the general public. Realizing that his qualifications, passion, and energy would better serve his countrymen in Nigeria, he seized the opportunity introduced by then Military Head of State Gen. Ibrahim Babangida’s Transition program to return home.

Upon his return, Koro entered the election for the office of Chairman, Lagos Island Government and won. He later served as a Commissioner in Lagos State, Senator representing a Lagos senatorial district.

He was later made Nigeria’s High Commissioner to Ghana and later, Minister of State for Defense. Koro is happily married to his wife Omolola. They are blessed with four children: Babajide, Gbolahan, Monisol and Olamiju.

