Business

60 startups to share $4m Google’s Black Founders Fund

Posted on Author Abolaji Adebayo Comment(0)

No fewer than 60 startups in Africa will benefit from the $4 million Google’s Black Founders Fund as the search engine company announced that applications for the second cohort of the its Startup Black Founders Fund for Africa are now open. Following the success of the first cohort last year, Google said it would increase its commitment with an additional $1 million in funding and support for 10 more founders this year. This, according to the company, will result in a commitment of $4 million to 60 eligible black-founded startups across Africa.

“The Black Founders Fund Africa is open to startups that meet the eligibility criteria in Botswana, Cameroun, Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Ethiopia, Kenya, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda and Zimbabwe. While these thirteen countries are the prime focus due to their active tech and startup ecosystems, strong applications from other African countries will also be considered,” Head of Startup Ecosystem, SSA, Folarin Aiyegbusi said in a statement. He explained that selected startups would receive between $50,000 and $100,000 non-dilutive cash awards and up to $200,000 per startup in Google Cloud credits, support in the form of training, and access to a network of mentors to assist in tackling the challenges unique to each startup. Applications will close on May 31, 2022 and the winners will be announced on 29 July 2022.

He added: “The following African businesses are eligible for selection for the BFF: early-stage startups with black founders or diverse founding teams, startups which are benefiting the black community, operating and headquartered in Africa, startups with a diverse founding team with at least one black founding member; those having a legal presence on the continent and building technology solutions for Africa and the global market; and those who have the growth potential to raise more funding and create jobs.

“The Black Founders Fund Africa demonstrates our commitment to supporting innovation in underserved areas. Black-led tech startups face an unfair venture capital funding environment and that is why we are committed to helping them thrive, grow to be better and ensure the success of communities and economies in our region. The fund will provide cash awards and hands-on support to 60 Black-led startups in Africa, which we hope will aid in developing affordable solutions to fundamental challenges affecting those at the base of the socio-economic pyramid in Africa.” He informed that the Google for Startups Black Founders fund was launched in the wake of the 2020 Black Lives Matter movement as part of Google’s racial equality commitments. “The initiative is a pledge toward driving economic opportunity for Black business owners. The BFF provides support to startups in the region in the form of equity-free cash assistance that helps them take care of immediate needs such as paying staff, funding inventory, and maintaining software licenses. “We are hopeful that the support received by the black founders will enable them to grow their business and in turn drive economic growth in Africa as they create solutions and give back to their communities.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Stakeholder proffers ways to boost wheat production

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

A former Executive Director, Lake Chad Research Institute (LCRI), Maiduguri, Dr. Oluwashina Olabanji, has said Nigeria is utilising less than 20 per cent of the 1.2 million hectares of irrigable land in the North East and North West for wheat production amidst insecurity. Olabanji, who is the Coordinator, Monitoring and Evaluation, Central Bank of Nigeria […]
Business

Value of used vehicle import drops to $3.4bn

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

5,100 units arrive port   Despite the coronavirus challenges, no fewer than 1.03 million used vehicles valued at $3.4 billion were imported into the country in 2020. However, the amount spent on the importation dropped by 29.3 per cent from $5.6 billion in 2019. Data by the International Trade Administration (ITA) explained that United States […]
Business

Exxon dips oil reserves by 7.14bn bbls

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Exxon slashed its oil reserves by almost a third in what is the most radical revision in the company’s modern history. The super major reported reserves totaling 15.3 billion barrels as of end of 2020 in a regulatory filing, cited by Bloomberg.   This compared with 22.44 billion barrels a year earlier. The biggest chunk […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica