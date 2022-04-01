60 teams jostle for honours as HiFL 2022 kicks off this month

Over 60 teams across different tertiary institutions in Nigeria will contest for honours in the 2022 Higher Institutions Football League (HiFL) which kicks off in April with team registration while the qualifiers begin in May. According to Pace Sports and Entertainment Marketing who are the organisers of the competition, this year’s edition promises to be “more than a game” with other exciting activities which have been concluded for this 5th edition of the games. Speaking at the international press conference to unveil programs for the 2022 edition, Dr Onyekachi Onubogu, Chairman, Higher Institutions Football League (HiFL) said preparations were in top gear to ensure that lovers of football in the country enjoy the best of collegiate football this season. Building on the successes recorded in previous seasons, Onubogu said the projection is to make HiFL the biggest tertiary institutions competition in Africa with the support of all relevant stakeholders.

Head of Brands and Marketing at Stanbic IBTC Mrs. Bridget Oyefeso-Odusami in her remark said: “This is the fourth year of our partnership with HiFL. We had committed to a partnership for five years after which it will be evaluated. It has been interesting and we are still committed to the course to which we said we will. HiFL has done a great job so far. We realise that some of the teams that participated in the last edition of HiFL won most of the medals at this year’s NUGA games.”

