60 teams jostle for honours as HiFL 2022 kicks off this month

Over 60 teams across different tertiary institutions in Nigeria will contest for honours in the 2022 Higher Institutions Football League (HiFL) which kicks off in April with team registration while the qualifiers begin in May. According to Pace Sports and Entertainment Marketing who are the organisers of the competition, this year’s edition promises to be “more than a game” with other exciting activities which have been concluded for this 5th edition of the games. Speaking at the international press conference to unveil programs for the 2022 edition, Dr Onyekachi Onubogu, Chairman, Higher Institutions Football League (HiFL) said preparations were in top gear to ensure that lovers of football in the country enjoy the best of collegiate football this season. Building on the successes recorded in previous seasons, Onubogu said the projection is to make HiFL the biggest tertiary institutions competition in Africa with the support of all relevant stakeholders.

Head of Brands and Marketing at Stanbic IBTC Mrs. Bridget Oyefeso-Odusami in her remark said: “This is the fourth year of our partnership with HiFL. We had committed to a partnership for five years after which it will be evaluated. It has been interesting and we are still committed to the course to which we said we will. HiFL has done a great job so far. We realise that some of the teams that participated in the last edition of HiFL won most of the medals at this year’s NUGA games.”

 

Sports

Tokyo 2020: Nigerian delegate first to be hospitalised with COVID-19

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A Nigerian delegate to the Olympics became the first visitor to the Tokyo Games admitted to be hospitalised with Covid-19, broadcaster TV Asahi said on Friday, as Japan battles to stem rising local infections a week before the event. The individual, a non-athlete in their 60s, tested positive on Thursday evening at the airport with […]
Sports

Lalong to lure Tiger Woods to Rayfield Golf Course 1913

Posted on Author Iro Okungbowa

Governor of Plateau State, Simon Bako Lalong, has promised to invite Tiger Woods to Nigeria next year to grace the celebration of Rayfield Golf Course 1913, which is the first golf course ever in Nigeria while the Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe, called for the use […]
Sports

NFF still in search of Grade A friendlies for Eagles

Posted on Author Segun Bailey

Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) President, Amaju Pinnick has disclosed that the body is still in search of grade A friendly matches to prepare the Super Eagles for the Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifiers starting in September 2021. Pinnick said this while defending the warm up match arranged for the team against the Indomitable Lions of […]

