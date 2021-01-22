Metro & Crime

60-year-old convicted for assaulting Ikeja Electric official

Posted on

Ifo Magistrates’ Court, Ogun State, has sentenced a 60-yearold man, Bakare Buraimoh, to six months imprisonment at the Ilaro Correctional Centre, for assaulting a worker with Ikeja Electric (IE).

The court delivered the judgement against Buraimoh, a resident of Isheri-Olofin community, for assaulting Abiodun Fakoya, an official of IE attached to its Olowora Undertaking Office.

The magistrate, A. I. Arogundade, said the convict was found guilty of the offence and thereafter sentenced him to six months imprisonment with an option of N100,000 fine The Ikeja Electric Head of Corporate Communications, Felix Ofulue, while reacting to the judgement, said the decision to seek redress in court over attack on the official of the company was to stem the menace as he hoped this would serve as deterrent to other offenders against future recurrence.

He urged aggrieved customers to seek peaceful means of conflict resolution by taking advantage of the redress mechanism established by the company for such matters. Ofulue added that aggression against staff of the company was not the best approach to solving complaints or issues.

He said: “Ikeja Electric has provided various online and offline channels to enable our customers to reach us. Customers should make use of the appropriate channels to communicate their concerns to the company. While the company will seek legal intervention to address assault on its staff, it will also not condone any act of misconduct displayed by its staff. “That is why we always emphasize and urge our customers to report improper conduct or illegality through the whistleblowing channels.”

