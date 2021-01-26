Business

60-year-old jailed for assault on Ikeja Electric staff

60-year-old man, Bakare Buraimoh, has been sentenced to six months imprisonment at the Ilaro Correctional Centre, Ogun State, for assaulting a staff of Ikeja Electric, IE.

 

The Ifo Magistrate Court on Wednesday, December 30, 2020, according to a statement, delivered the judgment against Buraimoh, a resident of Isheri-Olofin Community, for assaulting Abiodun Fakoya, a staff of IE attached to its Olowora Undertaking Office.

 

In the judgment delivered by Magistrate A. I. Arogundade, the accused was found guilty of the offence and thereafter sentenced to six months imprisonment with option of N100,000 fine.

 

While reacting to the judgement, the Head of Corporate Communications, Ikeja Electric, Felix Ofulue, said the decision to seek redress in court over attack on the staff of the company was to stem the menace as he hopes that this will serve as a deterrent to other offenders against future reoccurrence.

 

He further urged aggrieved customers to seek peaceful means of conflict resolution by taking advantage of the redress mechanism established by the company for such matters, adding that aggression against any staff of the company is not the best approach to solving complaint or issues.

 

“Ikeja Electric has provided various online and offline channels to enable our customers to reach us. Customers should make use of the appropriate channels to communicate their concerns to the company,” Ofulue noted.

 

“While the company will seek legal intervention to address assault on its staff, it will also not condone any act of misconduct displayed by its staff.

 

“That is why we always emphasise and urge our customers to report improper conduct or illegality through the whistleblowing channels” he explain

