60-year-old man arraigned for trespassing on Obasanjo’s land

A 60-year-old man, Ibrahim Ibuoye, was yesterday arraigned before a Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ota, Ogun State for allegedly forcibly entering into the farm of former President Olusegun Obasanjo. The accused, whose address was not provided, is facing a four-count charge of breach of peace, forcible entry, damage and conspiracy. The prosecutor, Inspector Rosemary Samson, told the court that Ibuoye and others, currently at large, committed the alleged offences on Wednesday, August 26 at Obasanjo Farm Limited, Ota. Samson explained that the defendant and his accomplices, armed with dangerous weapons, allegedly conspired and forced their way into the premises of the farm, thereby conducting themselves in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace.

She also alleged that the defendant damaged a Honda Accord car with registration number – LSD 655 EV – belonging to one Kazeem Ajiboye. The prosecutor said the offences contravened Sections 81, 390(9), 451 and 517 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun, 2006. However, the defendant, Ibuoye, pleaded not guilty.

The magistrate, Mrs. B. S. Abdulsalam, in her ruling, granted the defendant a N500,000 bail with two sureties in like sum. Abdulsalam ordered that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed with evidence of tax payment to Ogun State government. She further directed that the sureties should also have landed property within the jurisdiction of the court as part of the bail conditions. The magistrate then adjourned the case till Monday, September 14 for hearing.

