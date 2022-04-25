Metro & Crime

60-yr-old Deeper Life pastor remanded in prison for defiling 12-yr old girl

Posted on Author Echezona Okafor, Nnewi Comment(0)

A 60-year- old Deeper Life Bible Church pastor, Boniface Onyekwere is to stand trial at a high court for allegedly raping a 12- year old girl in Awka, Anambra State. Already, the suspect has been remanded at a Correctional Centre in Awka pending his appearance before the court.

 

This is coming as the Anambra State Commissioner for Women and Children Affairs, Mrs Ify Obinabo yesterday called for the full prosecution of the suspect. Two weeks ago, Pastor Onyekwere who is also a Lecturer at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka was said to have defiled a minor who had been living with him three days before the incident.

 

The minor who gave her name as Uju Okafor from Ufuma in Orumba North Local Government Area of  the state, said that when she could not bear the pains of rape about 9:30pm on that fatefuldayshejumped down from a two storey building and broke her leg in the process.

 

Speaking during a protest carried out by ultimate Business women and farmers Association of Nigeria, the police Public Relations Officer in Anambra State, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga said that the command is carrying out more investigation into the matter.

 

The police spokesperson advised parents and guardians to be mindful of the people they handover their children to as house maids. Also speaking, the Commissioner of Woman Affairs, Mrs Obinabo expressed her joy over the protest carried out by the womenorganization, addingthat one of the key agenda of the Governor Charles Soludo’s administration is to ensure theprotectionof womenand children.

 

“We have commenced sensitisation programs for women, girlchildandyoung boys to avert abuse of the younger generation. “We also call on groups and faith based organisations as well as churches to teach morals and embrace the culture and tradition of the society for posterity.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Suspected murderer of Umoren allegedly commits suicide in police cell

Posted on Author Reporter

  Mr Frank Akpan who has been in the police net in connection with the murder of one miss Iniubong Umoren has been found dead in his cell Thursday morning. Frank was found dead after committing suicide in his cell using his trousers to hang himself from one of the metal frame of his door. […]
Metro & Crime

Oyo fleeing ‘ritual killer’ arrested in Ogun

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

Police in Ogun State have arrested a 20-year-old fleeing suspected ritual killer, Festus Simon, who allegedly murdered a 12-year-old boy in Ibadan, Oyo State. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed this yesterday in a statement. Oyeyemi said the suspect was arrested on Wednesday following information received by the police at […]
Metro & Crime

I’m in order, MC Oluomo replies NURTW query

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Lagos State Council Chairman, Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya (aka MC Oluomo), has replied to the national body of the union’s query over alleged insubordination. In the letter, Akinsanya stated that he faithfully complied with the laws guiding the union’s operations and vowed to “never do anything to tarnish […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica