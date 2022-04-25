60-yr-old Deeper Life pastor remanded in prison for defiling 12-yr old girl

A 60-year- old Deeper Life Bible Church pastor, Boniface Onyekwere is to stand trial at a high court for allegedly raping a 12- year old girl in Awka, Anambra State. Already, the suspect has been remanded at a Correctional Centre in Awka pending his appearance before the court.

This is coming as the Anambra State Commissioner for Women and Children Affairs, Mrs Ify Obinabo yesterday called for the full prosecution of the suspect. Two weeks ago, Pastor Onyekwere who is also a Lecturer at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka was said to have defiled a minor who had been living with him three days before the incident.

The minor who gave her name as Uju Okafor from Ufuma in Orumba North Local Government Area of the state, said that when she could not bear the pains of rape about 9:30pm on that fatefuldayshejumped down from a two storey building and broke her leg in the process.

Speaking during a protest carried out by ultimate Business women and farmers Association of Nigeria, the police Public Relations Officer in Anambra State, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga said that the command is carrying out more investigation into the matter.

The police spokesperson advised parents and guardians to be mindful of the people they handover their children to as house maids. Also speaking, the Commissioner of Woman Affairs, Mrs Obinabo expressed her joy over the protest carried out by the womenorganization, addingthat one of the key agenda of the Governor Charles Soludo’s administration is to ensure theprotectionof womenand children.

“We have commenced sensitisation programs for women, girlchildandyoung boys to avert abuse of the younger generation. “We also call on groups and faith based organisations as well as churches to teach morals and embrace the culture and tradition of the society for posterity.”

