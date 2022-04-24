Metro & Crime

60-yr-old pastor remanded for allegedly defiling 12-yr-old

Posted on Author Echezona Okafor, Nnewi Comment(0)

A 60-year-old Deeper Life Bible Church pastor, Mr Boniface Onyekwere is to face trial for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl in Awka the capital of Anambra State.

Already the suspect has been remanded at the Correctional Centre in Awka pending his appearance in court.

This is coming as the Anambra State Commissioner for Women and Children Affairs, Mrs Ify Obinabo Sunday called for the prosecution of the alleged suspect.

Two weeks ago Pastor Onyekwere, who is also a lecturer at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, was said to have defiled the minor who had been living with him.

The minor, who gave her names (withheld) from Ufuma in Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra State, said that when she could not bear the pains of the ordeal, which took place at about 9:30pm, she jumped down from the two-storey building breaking her leg in the process.

Speaking during a protest carried out by the Ultimate Business Women and Farmers Association of Nigeria, the police Public Relations Officer in the state DSP Tochukwu Ikenga said that the command is carrying out its investigations.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

COVID-19: I warned our Speaker before Braimoh’s death — Lagos lawmaker

Posted on Author Reporter

  Moshood Oshun, a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, has urged the House leadership to ensure adequate social distancing in sitting arrangement when it resumes legislative activities on Monday. Oshun said in a statement on Sunday that there was need for adequate distance in the chamber in order to ensure total compliance […]
Metro & Crime

Emmanuel receives kudos over infrastructure

Posted on Author Reporter

…As Comrade Ememobong advocates strategic communication for the people Governor Udom Emmanuel has received kudos on his giant strides in infrastructural development of Akwa Ibom State. The Commendation was given on, Tuesday by the South-South Zonal Director of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria, (FRCN), Mr. Sam Anyanwu, while on a courtesy visit to the […]
Metro & Crime

Again, teenage girl murdered in Delta community

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole ASABA

Body of a teenage girl was found in the gutters of Buluku Street in Ughelli in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State. The victim was discovered by environmental sanitation workers who were clearing the drainage.   This came a week after the decomposing body of a 20-yearold lady, Miss Anwuli Joy, was found […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica