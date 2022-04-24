60-yr-old pastor remanded for allegedly defiling 12-yr-old

A 60-year-old Deeper Life Bible Church pastor, Mr Boniface Onyekwere is to face trial for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl in Awka the capital of Anambra State.

Already the suspect has been remanded at the Correctional Centre in Awka pending his appearance in court.

This is coming as the Anambra State Commissioner for Women and Children Affairs, Mrs Ify Obinabo Sunday called for the prosecution of the alleged suspect.

Two weeks ago Pastor Onyekwere, who is also a lecturer at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, was said to have defiled the minor who had been living with him.

The minor, who gave her names (withheld) from Ufuma in Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra State, said that when she could not bear the pains of the ordeal, which took place at about 9:30pm, she jumped down from the two-storey building breaking her leg in the process.

Speaking during a protest carried out by the Ultimate Business Women and Farmers Association of Nigeria, the police Public Relations Officer in the state DSP Tochukwu Ikenga said that the command is carrying out its investigations.

