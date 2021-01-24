News

60-yr-old woman’s dead body found on Delta

Posted on

There was uneasy calm at Amachai axis of Okpanam town, Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State yesterday as a lifeless body of a 60-year-old woman was found dangling from a tree in the community. It was learnt that the deceased, simply identified as Mrs Okenyi, was declared missing on Tuesday, January 19, after she went to her farm and did not return.

 

But shocking to the neighbourhood, the deceased was later found dead and her body hanging from a tree with her farming bag on the ground a few feet away from the tree. The deceased, a mother of two, was often seen going to her farm which was far away from the scene where her body was found. An onlooker said: “I do not believe this woman actually killed herself.

 

The rope looks too short and her legs are too close to the ground. It is possible somebody who is probably struggling the farmland with her, killed her and hanged her on this tree, to make it look as if she committed suicide.”

 

Her remains had been deposited at the morgue of an undisclosed hospital. The Police Public Relation Officer, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, however, could not give full details. “I will get back to you,” she said

