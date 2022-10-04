600 special forces training for NIMASA’s deep blue project

No fewer than 600 special forces from the Nigerian Navy, Nigerian Army, Nigerian Air Force, Department of State Security, among others are undergoing training for special skills to ensure effective implementation of the Deep Blue Project.

The Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr Basher Jamoh dropped the hint in Lagos when the Minister of Transportation, Engr. Mu’azu Jaji Sambo alongside the Minister of State, Prince Ademola Adegoroye and the Permanent Secretary, Dr. Magdalene Ajani visited the agency’s head office in Lagos. Jamoh said the intention of the government was to ensure that the nation’s waterways remain safe from all forms of criminalities.

He told the minister that under the Nigerian Seafarers Development Programme (NSDP) scheme over 2,000 Nigerians had undergone training, out of which about 800 were actively engaged on various ships, with a huge number of them working on the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) ships.

In a statement by the agency’s Assistant Director, Public Relations, Osagie Edward, the minister commended the management of NIMASA for its capacity development initiative in the Nigerian maritime sector.

Sambo further applauded the agency for remaining focused in the delivery of its mandate, noting that the Agency has a better image than what it was ten years ago.

