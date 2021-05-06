6,000 farmers to benefit from Kwara’s agric subsidy scheme

Nofewerthan6,000farmers in Kwara State are tobenefitfromthestate government’s agricultural inputs subsidy scheme in the 2021 planting season. Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, who disclosed this yesterday in Ilorin, while flagging off the scheme, added that application for the scheme was done online thus, putting the total number of applicants at 15,000.

He said: “Most of the farmers applied online and at some point the data had exceeded 15,000 farmers that applied online. I urge our farmers to make use of this opportunity to have a more rewarding farming experience this year. I am confident that this will lead to a better outcome and improve livelihood across our state.

“We believe that timely provision of inputs to our farmers will enhance productivity, improve agricultural practices and fast tract security and the sustainable development journey. “I thank the ministry for making a presentation to the government to purchase theseinputsontime. Because of the ministry efforts, we were able to purchase these inputs at lower prices compared to the current prices. I say well done to the ministry for saving the government a lot of money.”

Like this: Like Loading...