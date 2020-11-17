News

60,000 Lagos, Ogun residents to benefit from Rotary’s free healthcare

No fewer than 60,000 Lagos and Ogun States’ residents would benefit from the 2020 edition of free healthcare programme of Rotary International which would kick-off nationwide on Thursday.

 

The free healthcare programme, which was in its ninth edition would screen and treat about 16 different diseases. District Governor, District 9110 covering Lagos and Ogun States, Bola Oyebade at a press conference in Lagos to herald the programme tagged Rotary Family Health Days under the Rotarian for Family Health and HIV/AIDS prevention (RFHA) programme, said the Rotary Family would continue to provide service to the people despite the challenges of COVID-19.

 

According to him, Rotary Family would not relax in providing service to the people as COVID-19 pandemic had disrupted things globally. He disclosed that 60,000 people would be reached in Lagos and Ogun communities as over 80 Rotary Clubs in the two states would participate in the programme.

 

“We are still committed to ensuring that we serve members of the public notwithstanding the pandemic. But we are not going to be testing for COVID-19, of course we all know how expensive it is but we would be carrying out sensitization and enlightenment about it because the COVID-19 is still very much around us,” Oyebade said.

 

Coordinator of the programme, Rot. Benedict Okhumale said Rotary had planned to reach as many people as possible to bridge the gap in healthcare access triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

He stated that the free healthcare screening which encompassed referrals for critical cases was completely free, focusing on diseases such as HIV screening and counseling, Hepatitis B and C, Diabetes and Glucose level screening, tuberculosis screening, polio immunization and malaria screening and treatment.

 

Others are Vitamin A and B Administration, Deworming for children, eye cataract test and treatment, dental care and COVID-19 awareness and sensitization. “People can get screening and treated for all these diseases free of charge at about 90 locations in Lagos and Ogun State. At every location, we are going to have a doctor and two nurses in addition to other volunteers from Rotary,” he said

