600,000 residents benefit from free eye screening in Lagos

Lagos state Government has said that over 600,000 residents have undergone screening for eye defects while 240,000 citizens have been provided free eye glasses. Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi who made this known said the state government has equally provided free surgical intervention for 30,000 others across the state.

He disclosed this at a media briefing to mark this year’s World Sight Day commemoration in the state. According to him, “The Lagos State Ministry of Health has a very large eyesight programme. In the last years, we’ve reached out to over 600,000 people to examine their visual capacity, and out of that group, about 240,000 have received free refractory eyesight glasses which have been able to transform their inaccurate vision to good visual perception.

“Also out of that number, about 30,000 have received free surgical intervention to either remove a cataract or to repair the damage caused by raised eyeball pressure that we call glaucoma or some kind of laser treatments that correct the problems caused by sickle cell diseases, hypertension and diabetics”. He said, the occasion of the year 2022 World Sight Day, marked on the second Thursday in October, presents another opportunity to remind us that we must all give attention to our vision and protect our eyes from blinding eye conditions.

