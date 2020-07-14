News

602 repentant Boko Haram members renounce membership

No fewer than 602 repentant Boko Haram members yesterday denounced their membership of the group and swore Oath of Allegiance to the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

 

The former insurgents, who had completed a de-radicalisation, rehabilitation and reintegration programme, denounced their membership of the insurgent group at the Malam Sidi Camp in Kwami Local Government area of Gombe State.

 

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that they denounced their membership of the sect before an 11-man Quasi Judicial Panel headed by Justice Nehizena Afolabi, of the Federal High Court, Gombe.

 

Speaking during the exercise, Major-General Bamidele Shafa, the Coordinator, Operation Safe Corridor, said the appearance of the repentant insurgents before the judicial panel was a major requirement, before their reintegration into the society.

 

“The panel is for the clients to appear before it to confess their pasts and denounce their membership of Boko Haram, Islamic State’s West Africa Province (ISWAP) as the case maybe

 

“And swear Oath of Allegiance to be loyal, disciplined and obedient citizens of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and then make a commitment.

 

“The commitment is that at the end of the programme, where they commit any offence, they stand to forfeit all privileges that they have acquired today and will be liable of an offence against the state.”

 

Shafa revealed further that since the operationalisation of the DRR programme in 2016, it had admitted 893 clients into camp while 280, including two Chadians had been transferred to their various national and state authorities.

 

The Borno State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Hajiya Zuwaira Gambo, said there was already a structure on ground in Borno to continue from where the DRR programme stopped.

