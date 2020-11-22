Politics

Posted on Author Ola James Warr i Comment(0)

Deputy Governor of Delta State, Barrister Kingsley Otuaro, has been called upon to work hard to make his people in particular and Deltans at large feel his impact in government rather than chasing gubernatorial ambition shadows of 2023.

This call was made by the 3I’s Movement International in a statement signed by Mr. Goddey Money, it’s Coordinator in Warri, the group that is made up of members from Ijaws, Itsekiris and Isokos of Delta South Senatorial District said that it is appropriate for Barr. Otuaro to ensure that he adequately utilize the mandate given to him now for the overall benefit of his people of the Delta South Senatorial District rather than angling for a higher mandate he may not get come 2023. According to Mr. Money, “the impact of the mandate given to him (Deputy Govern

 

or, Kingsley Otuaro) is yet to be felt by his people. Therefore we call on him to stop chasing shadows of 2023 and make the people feel his impact of the mandate already given to him.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Politics

INEC should stop using professors as returning officers –Aduwo

Posted on Author WALE ELEGBEDE

Mr. Olufemi Aduwo is the Executive Director of Centre for Convention on Democratic Integrity (CCDI). In this interview, he speaks on the state of the nation, the electoral process and the forthcoming governorship elections in Edo and Ondo states. WALE ELEGBEDE reports How would you capture the structures of the various political parties in the […]
Politics

PDP’ll pay dearly if it fails to zone 2023 presidency to S’East –Nwifuru

Posted on Author . UCHENNA INYA reports

  Hon. Francis Nwifuru is the Speaker of Ebonyi State House of Assembly. In this interview, he speaks on the rumoured plan by the governor of the state, Dave Umahi and members of the Assembly to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC) as well as the 2023 presidency. UCHENNA […]
Politics

Edo guber: IGP orders restriction of vehicular movement

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

…says action to check illicit arms, hard drugs, political thugs Ahead of Saturday’s gubernatorial election in Edo State, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, has ordered restriction on vehicular movement. Saturday’s election appears a straight contest between the incumbent governor and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Godwin Obaseki and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: