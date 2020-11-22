Deputy Governor of Delta State, Barrister Kingsley Otuaro, has been called upon to work hard to make his people in particular and Deltans at large feel his impact in government rather than chasing gubernatorial ambition shadows of 2023.

This call was made by the 3I’s Movement International in a statement signed by Mr. Goddey Money, it’s Coordinator in Warri, the group that is made up of members from Ijaws, Itsekiris and Isokos of Delta South Senatorial District said that it is appropriate for Barr. Otuaro to ensure that he adequately utilize the mandate given to him now for the overall benefit of his people of the Delta South Senatorial District rather than angling for a higher mandate he may not get come 2023. According to Mr. Money, “the impact of the mandate given to him (Deputy Govern

or, Kingsley Otuaro) is yet to be felt by his people. Therefore we call on him to stop chasing shadows of 2023 and make the people feel his impact of the mandate already given to him.”

Like this: Like Loading...