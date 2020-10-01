News

60th Anniversary: Nigeria is sick, says PANDEF

Posted on Author Ola James Comment(0)

A sociopolitical group, the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), yesterday threw its weight behind the statement made last week by Vice-President Yemi Osibanjo on the need to pray for the survival of the nation, saying that the country was in distress. National Publicity Secretary of the Forum, Ken Robinson, who spoke with New Telegraph, lamented that the country was sick and needed a physician to heal it.

“We agree totally with the vice-president concerning the lack of faith per-vading the country, but we do not need prayer, because God has already answered our prayers; what we need now is the restructuring of the country as a way out of the present situation we found ourselves,” the Forum stated. Robinson added: “God gave us knowledge to reason, and the country needed to devolve power to the constituent units as the awkward system we are operating makes the President larger than God Almighty.”

While calling on our leaders to do things rightly, Robinson insisted that our electoral system should be overhauled so that our democratic structure will be well.” In his remarks, a Warribased activist, Mr. Ifeanyi Ibe, said for Nigeria to remain one entity, there must be decentralisation of power so that every ethnic nationality could have a say in the affairs of the country.

He noted that there was concentration of power in one and two ethnic groups, adding that resource control should be the answer. Ibe said: “It is clear that everything is traceable to resource control. It is better that every ethnic group controls the resources in its region and pays compensation to the Federal Government. “What I am saying in essence is that every ethnic nationality should be given the opportunity to rule because this country belongs to every one of us. We should not rob Peter to pay Paul. “For example, the Presidency has always been rotated between the North and South, but yet the East has been ignored for too long. The national cake should be shared equally.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Foremost inter-faith group, NIFROP writes UK Ambassador to Nigeria over Christian genocide allegation, calls for caution

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The National Inter-Faith and Religious Organisations for Peace (NIFROP) has called for caution over allegations of genocide against Christians in Nigeria.  The renowned inter-faith group gave the charge in a letter titled: ‘Allegation of Christian Genocide in Nigeria and the Need for Caution’ to the British Ambassador to Nigeria on Monday.  Co-signed by National Co-ordinator, […]
News

Buhari signs amended CAMA bill in to law

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday assented to the Companies and Allied Matters Bill, 2020, recently passed by the National Assembly. The President’s action on this important piece of legislation, therefore, repealed and replaced the extant Companies and Allied Matters Act, 1990, introducing after 30 years, several corporate legal innovations geared toward enhancing ease of doing business […]
News Top Stories

Visa Ban: We take electoral fraud very seriously – U.S.

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi

United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard, yesterday, reinforced the position of the U.S. Government on the visa restrictions imposed on some prominent Nigerians over their alleged involvement in electoral violence and other malpractices during the 2019 general election. Leonard, who spoke on the sidelines of the inaugural US/Nigeria Consular Forum Meeting held in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: