60th Anniversary: Nigeria is sick, says PANDEF

A sociopolitical group, the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), yesterday threw its weight behind the statement made last week by Vice-President Yemi Osibanjo on the need to pray for the survival of the nation, saying that the country was in distress. National Publicity Secretary of the Forum, Ken Robinson, who spoke with New Telegraph, lamented that the country was sick and needed a physician to heal it.

“We agree totally with the vice-president concerning the lack of faith per-vading the country, but we do not need prayer, because God has already answered our prayers; what we need now is the restructuring of the country as a way out of the present situation we found ourselves,” the Forum stated. Robinson added: “God gave us knowledge to reason, and the country needed to devolve power to the constituent units as the awkward system we are operating makes the President larger than God Almighty.”

While calling on our leaders to do things rightly, Robinson insisted that our electoral system should be overhauled so that our democratic structure will be well.” In his remarks, a Warribased activist, Mr. Ifeanyi Ibe, said for Nigeria to remain one entity, there must be decentralisation of power so that every ethnic nationality could have a say in the affairs of the country.

He noted that there was concentration of power in one and two ethnic groups, adding that resource control should be the answer. Ibe said: “It is clear that everything is traceable to resource control. It is better that every ethnic group controls the resources in its region and pays compensation to the Federal Government. “What I am saying in essence is that every ethnic nationality should be given the opportunity to rule because this country belongs to every one of us. We should not rob Peter to pay Paul. “For example, the Presidency has always been rotated between the North and South, but yet the East has been ignored for too long. The national cake should be shared equally.”

