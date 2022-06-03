News

60th Anniversary: SCOBA resuscitates morally-incorporated clubs, others

Posted on

St. Charles Grammar School Old Boys Association( SCOBA) worldwidehasgathered at their alma mater in Osogbo, for their 2022 Biennial Convention, Founder’s Day and 60th anniversary. Addressing a press conference to herald activities marking the week-long event at Bashorun Rotimi Obeisun Alumni Hall within the school on Monday, the Global President of the Association, CharleanRotimiAluko, saidclubs andotherassociationsthatwouldenhancethe academic and moral lives of students would be resuscitated.

He added that the association would re-orientate students through resuscitation of morally-incorporated clubs, such as, technology club, law and order club, environment club, health, ICT, among others. Aluko added that the convention would feature a symposium on education, SCOBA mentoringsessions, 2022ConventionBusiness, planting of commemorative trees by Stanzas in the school premises, immortalisation/projects commissioning in the school compound, inaugurationandparadeof clubs, amongother programmes.

“We are bringing back various clubs and associationstotheschoolandwearenotstanding by the generally acknowledged ones, ‘the popular jingo’ associations such as Literary and Debate, Science clubs and Drama. We have gonebeyondthatbecauseweasanassociation have gone beyond that. “We are going into technology club, law and order club, environment club, as well as press club. Even golf, the acclaimed most elite sport, long tennis and boxing that will spice up international entertainment and enhance human capabilities.

 

