60th birthday: Gbajabiamila remains a patriotic Nigerian –Tinubu

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has described the speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila as a patriotic Nigerian, who uses his position to enhance good governance.

Tinubu, who is also the national leader of APC, said God has made it possible for Gbajabiamila to impact positively on the lives of Nigerians through the legislature. He spoke at a special prayer session organised in honour of the speaker to mark his 60th birthday at the Ansar- Ud-Deen Central Mosque, Wuse 2, Abuja on Saturday.

The APC presidential candidate prayed for God to continue to bless and grant the speaker long life and wisdom to serve Nigeria better. He said:”May God continue to give you good health. May He also answer your prayers. Only God will put us on the right path and continue to guide us through life to overcome the problem of leadership.

“May God give you good health to work for Nigeria. It is a complex country that you have to navigate through. May Allah in His infinite mercy give us the stability, the peace to govern; the love that we share for one another, the patriotism that will make us proud of our country.”

Also speaking, the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Prof Ibrahim Gambari, said the president had directed him to wish the Speaker a happy 60th birthday. He noted that President Buhari has always stood for free and fair process, which was why he was happy when Tinubu emerged as the presidential flag-bearer of APC in such a process.

“The message from Mr. President is to congratulate you on your 60th birthday. He also wants to urge you to continue to serve the country well. “The House of Representatives under Gbajabiamila has ensured a good working relationship with the Executive arm against the notion in some quarters that the National Assembly should “be antagonistic to the Executive.”

He also said President Buhari wanted to assure Nigerians that he did not have any intention to subvert the constitution to extend his tenure in office. President Buhari also wanted to reiterate his belief in the aspiration for a peaceful and a united Nigeria, Prof Gambari said.

The Chief Imam of the Ansar- Ud-Deen Mosque, Dr. Musa Olaofe, who led the prayers for Gbajabiamila, prayed to Allah to protect and guide the Speaker

