60th birthday: Obi visits Sickle Cell group, donates items

As part of the activities to mark his 60th birthday celebration on July 19, the Vice-Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in 2019 elections, Mr Peter Obi, visited the Association of People Living with Sickle Cell Disorder (APLSCD), where he cut his birthday cake and made a donation of N2 million to them. Speaking at the National Headquarters of APLSCD in Agulu, Anambra State, Obi stated that he was grateful to God for all the blessings he has enjoyed for the past 60 years. He explained that whatever achievements or heights one attains in life is by the grace of God, thus, ‘we need to appreciate God by investing in the well being of those around you, especially those in need’. Obi advised leaders at all levels of government never to shut their ears to the cries of the poor around them. He reminded them that power comes from God and whoever abuses it by ignoring the cries of the needy will face God’s punishment
