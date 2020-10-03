60TH INDEPENDENCE ANNIVERSARY: Nigeria has lost direction – Ango, Ezeife, Junaid, others

• There’s hope, we’re in the process of rebuilding the nation –IBB, Gen. Olutoye, Jang, Useni, Amosun

While many Nigerians are still basking in the euphoria of the country’s 60th independence anniversary, some eminent leaders across the country have argued that attaining the diamond age as an independent nation is not a reason to roll out the drums, when the majority of the people are in dire need of basic needs of life.

Hinging their positions on the fact that the nation should have been developed to the level of an industrialised giant, the notable personalities explained that at the age of 60, rather than be on a steady march to progress, Nigeria is retrogressing into insecurity, poverty and backwardness.

But there are other distinguished leaders of thought who deferred, saying that attaining the diamond age for any individual, organisation, institution or country, especially as one indivisible nation is a no mean feat. Countering the position of those in the former group, the latter respondents are of the view that the county’s situation is not a hopeless one, even as some of them blame the woes of the nation on the non-patriotic attitude of the fol-lowership. Convener of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) Professor Ango Abdullahi, who was the first to fire a salvo, stated that Nigeria has lost direction because its leaders did not listen to advice from other stakeholders.

Speaking with Saturday Telegraph on the 60th Independence Anniversary of Nigeria, the former vice Chancellor of the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria said the country is all about dreams and speeches, urging the youths to take action that would assist the present and future generations.

The elderstatesman also said the country made a mistake by dumping the parliamentary system of government for the Presidential system which he said was riddled with corruption. He also faulted the leadership recruitment process in the country, accusing the police, judiciary and even the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of colluding to present wrong leaders to the country.

He said: “The real crisis in Nigeria today is that there is no action in favour of Nigerians, there is only action in favour of those who want to keep power, regardless of how they use power.

“If people have been listening to what we have been saying and taking our advice a lot of things that are happening now would not be happening. The country has no direction because they are not listening to advice, they do whatever they want to do as long as they are in power.

“I told some elders recently, and that is my message that Nigeria has made a mistake, even if there was no mistake in 1914, there was a mistake in 1976 when Nigeria changed from parliamentary system of government to presidential system of government and this was the beginning of the crisis that this country has politically. “So my proposal for those who are considering constitutional amendment and changes is that we should now abandon the presidential system that we have used for almost 20 years or more, back to the parliamentary system of government that is more accountable, less corrupt, and cheaper.

“Even the American political system today, what is driving it is corruption; it is only people with money that are getting along. They have an election next month; you can see it is only corrupt people with money that are finding their way in their parties.”

The elder statesman proposed that the National Assembly should forget everything else and concentrate on looking at the parliamentary system of government, organise a national debate for at least six months and put it to a referendum for people to decide.

In the same vein, a Second Republic lawmaker, Junaid Muhammad, disclosed that at 60, Nigeria has not done much as a nation because the leadership has failed to live up to expectations while arguing that the present crop of leaders have failed to live up to the standard set by the first generation of leaders. Junaid also accused President Muhammadu Buhari of reducing his administration to that of family, friends and cronies just as he told Saturday Telegraph that the country has been surviving by miracles. He said: “Nigeria has been able to miraculously survive and is still standing at 60.

A nation at 60 and from the way we are, it is not something we want to celebrate, you might decide to celebrate but this is not really the ideal time when you look at nations that have attained the age of 60 and have achieved something tangible, concrete, visible. “We wish they could say when we started 60 years ago this is the level we are, in the economy, national security, education, agriculture and others and also what levels of progress has been made.

“What have we been able to do in terms of health, social welfare, in terms of internal social harmony, if you put all these things together and you want to give an honest assessment, you will have to accept that not much has been done. Also not much has been done perhaps because maybe we cut more than we could chew. We did not cut our cloth to fit the size of our resources.” On the present administration, Junaid said, it would be wrong to assess the regime now as that may entail some presumptions and injustice because Buhari has only gone one year into his second term.

“Buhari’s problem stems from his personality traits, especially his tendency to bring in his friends, his in-laws, his relations, his cronies into government without any visible reason for them to be there and majority of them are not members of the party and how they will survive out of government”, he said.

Oil, sectionalism, bane of Nigeria, says Amaechi, Ezeife

First Republic Minister of Aviation, Chief Mbazurike Amaechi, and a former governor of Anambra State, Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife, were among those who described the 60 years of independence as a waste, insisting that the aim of becoming independent had been defeated. According to Amaechi, the people had a dream of a united Nigeria with all the regions developing and managing their individual potentials for the growth and development of the country until everything began to go wrong.

He said: “We had groundnut pyramid in the North, we had palm oil in the East, we had Zinc and Lead, among other natural resources that sustained the regions and 50 percent of the revenue went to the central government. “But with the discovery of petroleum in Nigeria, we forgot everything and reduced our economy to a monolithic one and that is the bane of Nigeria at 60 years.

The only way out of the woods is resource control and true federalism with the component states or regions having some level of independence”, he said. Ezeife lamented the level of nepotism and sectionalism in the country while contending that the policy of no victor no vanquished is not working.

He said: “In the history of Nigeria, a certain section of the country is holding the rest of us hostage and perpetual slavery in the number of constituencies, senatorial seats, state creation and local government areas.

“Even in the military and paramilitary organisations, it is still the same problem, and that is why we have protests from regional bodies for the restructuring of the country and for fairness justice equity and good conscience. “What happened to our refineries? Why must we refine our oil outside the country? That is where we got it all wrong and there seem not to be any plan or deliberate policy to improve the system”, he said.

On his part, the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Mazi Chuks Ibegbu, declared that at 60, Nigeria has only made progress in reverse, arguing that there must be a moral and spiritual revolution before the country could make any headway. The Ohanaeze chieftain said that God has blessed Nigeria with abundant natural resources but that her problem was bad leadership as he enjoined the leaders and the led to commit to a moral and ethical revolution that would get the country working.

“He said: “At 60 Nigeria has only made progress in the reverse, God has blessed this country richly with all resources, everything; but we are very unlucky with the kind of people that have been ruling. They are not the kind of people that are supposed to rule any nation. From our local governments to states and the federal level, they are all people without vision and mission.

Jang, Useni say future in God’s hand

A former Governor of Plateau State, Senator Jonah Jang and former FCT Minister, General Jeremiah Useni, seemed to have resigned to fate, as they said the future of Nigeria is in the hands of God and that He remains the only Being that can salvage the situation. Jang, who was a military administrator in Benue and Gongola states, and lately, a Senator who Represented Plateau North in the 8th National Assembly, told Saturday Telegraph that Nigeria was far better at independence than what we have today. Jang said: “Nigeria was far better than what it is today. As a teenager in a secondary school then, I never paid school fees. I went to a boarding primary school.

We used to have boarding junior primary schools from class 1-4 and senior primary schools from class 5-7. In Plateau State, every district had a junior primary and every province or division as it was called, had a senior primary school.

“Ours in Jos Division was in Riyom and it was a boarding school. We were fed and provided with uniforms free of charge. I lost my father when I was in primary four and my school sponsorship was never a burden on anyone.

I don’t know whether I was on scholarship but what I did know was that nobody ever asked me to pay school fees”. “Some people think that the solution lies in leaving the country but you can count me out of that because if you give me any amount of money to move out of the country, I won’t do it. That’s why during the struggle days of the National Democratic Coalition, a lot of people went on exile but I refused to go anywhere even when I knew my life was in danger.

“The truth is that we practice religion with our mouths but our hearts are nowhere near God. Things have really degenerated for the average Nigerian in terms of security, quality of life, economy, and so on, but one thing I know is that God loves us as a country and unless we return to Him, we may continue to lament the problems”, he said. However, the one popularly called Useni, despite seeing it all, having been a former Minister of Federal Capital Territory, a Senator and a governorship candidate, said Nigerian is not where it ought to be but God can still lift up the country. Arguing that Nigerians should not be living in IDP Camps or running from pillar to post with no hope, General Useni described banditry, terrorism, killings and destructions, kidnapping, insurgency, corruption as weapons that are standing on Nigeria’s path to greatness and prosperity.

“We are certainly not where we would have wished to be in view of the many and daunting challenges the nation faces today, but growing a nation is a process and not a destination. I appeal to the federal government to show transparent fairness and equity in the distribution of national infrastructure, and allocation of national resources and offices. “Strategic appointments and more inclusiveness in governance can engender nationalistic passions and give a sense of belonging to all sections of the country in the quest for national cohesion. This is a much smaller price to pay to keep Nigeria one”, he said.

Constitution review will reposition Nigeria –Oba Olutoye

The traditional ruler of Ido- Ani in Ondo State, retired Major General Olufemi Olutoye has appealed to Nigerians, particularly the younger generations not to lose hope in the country while supporting the call for a review of the constitution. Oba Olutoye who is one of the first graduates to join the Nigerian Army stated that there is a whole lot wrong with Nigeria that must be totally addressed.

The monarch expressed concerns that the country has not attained its projected status, while emphasizing that it is through a constitutional review that Nigeria can rise above its series of challenges.

He said: “I will be lying if I say I am satisfied. But we still have to thank God because we could find ourselves in much worse situation. We are lucky to have a leadership who is level headed and God fearing. If it’s been otherwise, it would have been a serious situation.

So, given the type of leadership we have now, let us thank God and hope for something better tomorrow. “The country should look forward to ensuring that many more people are gainfully employed. There is a lot of unemployment now in the country.

In the setup of the constitution, there’s a little bit wrong with it. People who are in position to talk and make necessary changes are not working hard enough. “Obviously, you know and I know that there is a lot wrong with Nigeria. You know and I know that we can improve on our situation now by being honest and working hard and by cutting down on our level of deceit and corruption.

“I support the call for the entire review of the constitution. You can’t be riding the same horse all the time. At some point, the horse itself will get tired. Same thing with your car, you’ll have to change it at some point.

Even if you don’t, some parts of the car will have to be changed. “Most times, we do see our elected representatives on television sleeping in the legislative chamber. That is bad. We the people are just being shortchanged. What is the difficult thing making legislation to the effect that we want to cut down on our corrupt practices? What is wrong with that? There is a lot wrong, we just have to continue to pray for this country. “As a country, we still depend a whole lot on other countries for our needs. It doesn’t have to be so. We produce almost nothing as a country. Take a look other countries that got their independence with Nigeria at about the same time. Can we compare ourselves with countries like Singapore and Brazil? I can mention so many countries like that. However, Nigerians, particularly the younger generations should not lose hope in the country because they are our hope. We need to work hard”, he said.

Still a far journey -Akintola, Balogun

The Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland, Senator Lekan Balogun, and a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Niyi Akintola, were of the opinion that the journey to greatness is still a long one. Balogun said: “We have a long way to go in making progress in this country.

Things were never like this. We have to change our orientation and leadership. The country needs to be concerned about the plight of the poor. Intellectually, we have to be concerned about the future of the country. “We have failed to make adequate progress. The futuristic view point of the country is very key and our leaders should take care of this as we are 60.

We should come together and re-orientate ourselves for the progress of this country. In a similar tone, Akintola said, over the years, it has been sweet-bitter experience for Nigerians, recalling that the situation in the late 60s and the early 70s was not as precarious as it is now, but agreed that there had been progress in some sectors.

“Though we have made some progress, but it has been one step forward and several steps backward because rather than building institutions, we have been building individuals, and that had been the bane of Nigerian society. If we get these institutions properly in place, we would have got somewhere.

“I was sad last November when I was in the South Korea and their President came to address the delegates of the International Bar Association (IBA) from all over the world. He listed Nigeria as one of the countries that had assisted his country.

“That was during the time they were looking for food to eat; when their women had to be donating their jewellery to get money to buy food from here; and Nigeria came to the aid of that country.

Today, that country is far ahead of even the western world in terms of technological development. “Things are changing, but in Nigeria, we are stagnant. I may even say that we have not started. You will see the type of bridges we have never built here.

You will see the type of roads we have not got here. And funny enough, they have only one religion. And that is “Truth”. “They will tell you that, that is their religion. I gave a porter that helped to lift my luggage a tip and he said ‘what for?’ I was trying to encourage him, but he felt such was wrong. In Nigeria, a porter will wait to even ask for it. “Some of our compatriots that travelled with us to China forgot their things and when they returned there, they met their things neatly packed for them. Nobody will steal your things. You can leave it out there. Truth is their religion. “Our mindset in Nigeria has to be reset.

Our sense of value has been thrown to the dogs. But it is not enough for anyone to be blaming any leader. You and I are the problem. The fault is not in our stars but in us. Our mindset has to be reset.

“Our refineries have refused to work for many years. There would have been no need for fuel subsidy in the first place if the nation’s refineries were working. We have two refineries in Port Harcourt, one in Kaduna and another in Warri, yet none is working. Our leaders need to put on their thinking caps”. “The other time, our President said that our youths are lazy and they were angry with him. How many of them are creative? Look at the amount of hours they wasted on BB Naija. If only they will devote just one quarter of that to creativity of their own, things would be better. Both the leaders and the led are to blame in the state Nigeria has found herself. We all need to re-orientate ourselves to have a better Nigeria”, Akintola said.

Nigeria retrogressing, say Bankole, Okurounmu

In his views, a former National Chairman of the defunct All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP), Chief Suarau Alani Bankole, called for the restructuring of the country while disagreeing with those calling for the disintegration of Nigeria. Bankole, who is the father of a former Speaker of House of Representatives, Hon. Dimeji Bankole, described those calling for the disintegration of Nigeria as “worse rouges” who are only trying to plunge Nigeria into crisis and chaos.

The foremost politician argued that Nigeria’s strength lies in its unity, saying that the answer to Nigeria’s problems is to restructure the country and go back to parliamentary system of government. He said: “Nigeria is doomed to fail unless we change the structure but disintegration is not the answer, balkanisation is not the answer, we need to sit down and restructure the country but these current leaders are not going to do it because they are benefiting from the current structure.

“Those calling for the disintegration of Nigeria are worse rouges. They are asking for Nigeria to disintegrate so that they can go and control the breakaway countries and steal all the money.

The way we are now is our strength. “This is not the Nigeria of my dream because the people who sat down and drafted the constitution in 1978 and enacted by former President Olusegun Obasanjo and his group, they are the ones who caused problem for Nigeria. “We don’t have any Nigeria today and our problem started since 1966. Nobody should blame President Mohammadu Buhari for anything. The problem of Nigeria is the structure. The present system has too power to individuals without any check and balances. They are human beings like all of us.. “Why should we practise Presidential System of Government? That is the question we should ask ourselves. Do we have the money? Don’t we know the cost? Are we mature enough to get people who can occupy such positions and do it honestly and perfectly? The answer is no. “The presidential system of government is a malady of the highest order, not only too expensive. We are running government like running business. A system that spends 75 percent of its budget of recurrent expenditure, how can you make progress? We are still borrowing money from all over the world for capital expenses. It is not possible, this thing is designed to fail and there is nothing anybody can do”, he lamented. In his own submission, the Secretary General of Afenifere, Senator Femi Okurounmu said, the name ‘Federal Republic of Nigeria’ is an aberration, arguing that rather than Nigeria to be progressing at 60, the country is retrogressing. Okurounmu, who traced the genesis of Nigeria’s problems to the military’s incursion into politics, recalled that soldiers took over power and introduced the Unitary System of Government and jettisoned the federal system while arguing that since the military took over and centralised everything, Nigeria has lost the advantage of regional government He said: “This is why our unity has not been purposeful; our unity has not been productive. In fact, our unity has been a source of destabilisation of the nation; our unity has been one of the sources of our underdevelopment. Our unity has been one of the things that have been drawing us back. “We lost our advantage. Now, instead of the fastest trying to pull the rest along, it is the slowest dragging everybody back, so that everybody will move backwards. Now we cannot say Nigeria is progressing, Nigeria is retrogressing. The solution is for us to go back to the federal constitution by which we got independence,” Okurounmu argued.

IBB: We need solutiuons

Former President Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida, has advised Nigerians to talk less about the problems of the country but rather dwell on the solutions and beliefs and what they want the country to be. This is even as he said that the greatest achievement of the country is its remaining as one indivisible entity despite the civil war and other challenges. Babangida made this known in a Channels Television interviewed monitored yesterday in Lagos where he spoke about Nigeria at 60. According to him, if Nigeria must make progress, Nigeria must change their narratives about the country from negative to positive by suggesting ways of resolving the myriad problems of the country. ‘‘We tend to talk too much about the problems, we don’t talk about the solutions to the problems.,’’ he said, adding that: ‘‘Our narratives are always problems, not the solutions, not beliefs. We talk little about our beliefs, about what we stand for, what we want the country to be but more about the problems of the country.’’

Pray with 2nd stanza of National Anthem Ojikutu

The first elected female deputy governor in Nigeria, Alhaja Sinatu Ojikutu, has urged Nigerians to make the second stanza of the national anthem a part of their daily prayers to witness positive changes in the affairs of the country. In her Independence message, Ojikutu, the deputy governor of Lagos State during the Third Republic, said the second stanza of the national anthem is a God-given prayer that Nigerians need to learn by heart and use in their prayers from now as the nation is on the brink of a disastrous change.

Like this: Like Loading...