60th Independence: Nigeria can’t afford to be smaller –Ex-govs’ Forum

The Former Governors Forum has joined other Nigerians to preach unity, stating that Nigeria cannot afford to be smaller.

The Forum is preaching against the divisible tendencies that have taken over national discuss, quipping that Nigeria is an emerging market with her population. In the message signed by the Chairman and former governor of Niger State, Dr Muazu Babangida Aliyu and secretary, Prof. Tunde Esan, the Forum charged Nigerians to have faith in the greatness of the country.

The statement reads in part: “Former Governors Forum warmly congratulate the government and people of Nigeria on the celebration of 60 years as an independent nation.

“This unique independence celebration is a quick reminder of our unique history. Our position as the most populous nation in Africa, elucidate the positive nature of our geographical entity. We therefore call on all Nigerians to continue to have faith in our country.

“As Nigeria’s Unity Forum, Former Governors Forum, stands for one indivisible country, that promotes justice and fairness for its people. “Our strength lies in our unity.

The demographic features and cultural diversities that typifies our land , enriches the entity called Nigeria and encourages discerning individuals to aspire for attainment of greater goals, and new inspiring frontiers of development. The future belong to countries with big market potentials.

“Few citizens of the world are that opportune and we cannot afford to become smaller. We exemplify this for the benefit of Nigerians and black race.

The penchant for divisive tendencies rabid ethnocentric promotions emphasis and divisions must be discouraged. We all owe this generation and future generations a duty to promote peace and unity, without which there can be no progress.”

