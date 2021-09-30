News

@61 Nigeria should concentrate on unity rather than divisive tendencies – Buni

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim, Comment(0)

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni has said that @61 years Nigeria should concentrate on unity rather than divisive tendencies.

Buni stated this in his goodwill message for the celebration of Nigeria’s 61 years of Independence.

In a statement from the Director General of Media and Publicity for the Yobe State governor, Mamman Mohammed, Buni said although Nigeria might not have reached where it wants to be after 61 years of independence yet, we have cause to celebrate our existence as a country.

“We may have some challenges but we still remain a united country with lots of hope to prosper and attain greatness as a united country.

“We should remember that every country including the developed nations have their challenges, ours should not be an exception to contest our existence as a country and provoke our growth and development.

“We should face the challenge and contribute to national growth and development for us to collectively achieve our target of a better Nigeria,” he said.

The governor also said that President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration is committed to building a solid foundation that will stand the test of time, institute good governance and service delivery.

He said as a ruling party, APC is redefining party politics in Nigeria through institutionalization of a strong internal democracy and a bottom-up approach to give ownership of the party and power to the people.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Naira falls to N411/$1 at I&E window

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

After rebounding to N406.50 per dollar on Thursday, the naira yesterday closed at N411/$1 at the Investors and Exporters’ (I&E) window, FMDQ data shows. In fact, the local currency had yesterday opened at a new record low of N412.50 per dollar before closing at N411/$1. In recent weeks, the naira has consistently closed weaker against […]
News

Insecurity: We don’t need war in Nigeria – OonI

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, yesterday called on Nigerians to desist from any act that could lead to war in Nigeria.   He also warned those beating the drum of war in the country to desist, adding that there was no gain in warfare.   The monarch made the remarks, while playing host […]
News

Angela Merkel visited poisoned Russian opposition leader in hospital

Posted on Author Reporter

  German chancellor Angela Merkel visited Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in a Berlin hospital where he was recovering after being poisoned with Novichok, her spokesman has revealed. Mrs Merkel visited Navalny in a “personal” capacity, Steffen Seibert told a news conference on Monday. He did not say when or for how long the pair […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica