@61 Nigeria should concentrate on unity rather than divisive tendencies – Buni

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni has said that @61 years Nigeria should concentrate on unity rather than divisive tendencies.

Buni stated this in his goodwill message for the celebration of Nigeria’s 61 years of Independence.

In a statement from the Director General of Media and Publicity for the Yobe State governor, Mamman Mohammed, Buni said although Nigeria might not have reached where it wants to be after 61 years of independence yet, we have cause to celebrate our existence as a country.

“We may have some challenges but we still remain a united country with lots of hope to prosper and attain greatness as a united country.

“We should remember that every country including the developed nations have their challenges, ours should not be an exception to contest our existence as a country and provoke our growth and development.

“We should face the challenge and contribute to national growth and development for us to collectively achieve our target of a better Nigeria,” he said.

The governor also said that President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration is committed to building a solid foundation that will stand the test of time, institute good governance and service delivery.

He said as a ruling party, APC is redefining party politics in Nigeria through institutionalization of a strong internal democracy and a bottom-up approach to give ownership of the party and power to the people.

