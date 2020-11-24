Ozigbo, Wike bag People of The Year Awards

The immediate past President and Group Chief Executive Officer of Transcorp Plc, Valentine Ozigbo, was on Sunday, November 22, 2020 named as a recipient of the Outstanding Achievement in Transformational Leadership Award at the 2020 edition of the People of the Year Awards.

The People of the Year Award was an annual event organised by Business Hallmark Group, publishers of Hallmark Newspapers, with awards given to individuals who have exhibited uncommon enterprise, leadership, and excellence. The 2020 edition was held in Lagos.

The top honours of the event, the ‘Man of the Year’ Award was given to Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, who was represented at the event by the Deputy Governor of Rivers State, Dr Ipalibo Banigo. Chairman of the occasion, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, a former senate president and Dr Alex Otti, a former managing director of Diamond Bank, present-

