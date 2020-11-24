News

Ozigbo, Wike bag People of The Year Awards

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Comment(0)

The immediate past President and Group Chief Executive Officer of Transcorp Plc, Valentine Ozigbo, was on Sunday, November 22, 2020 named as a recipient of the Outstanding Achievement in Transformational Leadership Award at the 2020 edition of the People of the Year Awards.

 

The People of the Year Award was an annual event organised by Business Hallmark Group, publishers of Hallmark Newspapers, with awards given to individuals who have exhibited uncommon enterprise, leadership, and excellence. The 2020 edition was held in Lagos.

 

The top honours of the event, the ‘Man of the Year’ Award was given to Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, who was represented at the event by the Deputy Governor of Rivers State, Dr Ipalibo Banigo. Chairman of the occasion, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, a former senate president and Dr Alex Otti, a former managing director of Diamond Bank, present-

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

IGP orders massive deployment, surveillance nationwide

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

As part of measures to guarantee a violencefree 60th independence anniversary celebration, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, has ordered a nationwide massive deployment of men and materials. The IGP also directed increased surveillance, in a bid to forestall the breach of peace. The Federal Government declared today public holiday, to mark […]
News

COVID-19: JAMB lifts suspension on physical ‘Era’ services

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa AbujA

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has lifted the suspension on its Era services, and opened its offices nationwide to allow candidates who sat for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) prior to 2020, carry out certain required corrections of the processes in person.   Some of these Era services includes; printing of admission […]
News

Obi mourns Ayo Fasanmi, Sam Momah

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Former Anambra State governor, Mr. Peter Obi, has expressed sadness over the death of former Senator and leader of Yoruba sociopolitical group, Afenifere, Ayo Fasanmi and the former minister of Science and Technology, Major General Sam Momah, both of who died on Wednesday 29 July 2020.   Condoling with the Fasanmi Family, the government and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: