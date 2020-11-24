Makinde presents N266.6bn 2021 budget proposal to Assembly

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State on Monday presented N266.6bn 2021 budget tagged ‘Continued Consolidation’ to the State House of Assembly, appropriating N13.2bn to the 351 wards in the state and N56bn to education, among others.

The budget presented before the Debo Ogundoyin- led House was of a recurrent expenditure of N136, 262, 990bn, while N130,381bn was set aside as capital expenditure.

An analysis of the figures of the budget showed education receiving N56bn, which represented 21% of the fiscal, while infrastruc-ture has the sum of N46bn at 17.2% of the total budget. While thanking members of the House of Assembly for their unwavering support to the Executive towards repositioning the state, Makinde said that the administration aimed at achieving 70% implementation of the 2021 fiscal target.

“The 2021 is N12bn above the 2020 budget and this is to further drive a consolidation effort that we have started this year on the previous budgets. “

We were able to achieve 50.2% of the 2020 budget implementation and you will agree with me that it was due to causes beyond our control like the COVID-19 pandemic and other crisis that bedeviled the nation and the world at large. “So it is pertinent that we appreciate the members of the State House of Assembly for their staunch support for all welfarist programmes of the present administration. They are wonderful,” Makinde said. Chronicling the performances of the government in the area of infrastructure in the last one year,

Makinde said, “As promised, we prioritised the completion of ongoing infrastructure projects. For example, the 65km Moniya- Ijaiye-Iseyin Road, which was awarded at the time of our budget presentation last year, is already at 65% completion.

“We have also approved and started reconstructing the 21 km Airport- Ajia- New Ife Express Road with a spur to Amuloko through the Alternative Project Funding Model on Design- Build and Finance basis.

“Also, the now-famous Idi Ape-Basorun-Akobo- Odogbo Barracks Road, which was mismanaged by the previous contractor, has been re-awarded, and the new contractors have mobilised to the site.

Other ongoing road projects are the 12km Apete-Awotan- Akufo Road, the 3km Under G Stadium-LAUTECH- 2nd Gate Road, 5km Gedu-Oroki-Sabo-Asipa Road, the 12.5km dualisation of Challenge-Odo Ona Elewe-Apata Road, 10km Saki Township Road dualisation,” he said.

