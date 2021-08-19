Metro & Crime

62-year-old evangelist’s husband commits suicide in Ondo

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

A 62-year-old husband of a popular Evangelist in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State Moshood Lasisi, yesterday committed suicide. The deceased took his own life after he hung himself at his Ayede-Ogbese residence within the local government when his wife and children had left for the farm. According to sources, the deceased had been using crutches to aide his movement due leg issues he had been battling for a while. It was gathered that his wife, Lady Evangelist Victoria Lasisi discovered his corpse in the room after returning from the farm.

According to sources, after the wife knocked the door severally without response, she had to peep through the window where she saw her husband’s body dangling from the rope which he allegedly used to tie himself to the roof of the room.

When the door was forced opened, it was observed that the deceased had arranged tables and foot stools to carry out the suicide. Speaking on the development, the Chairman, Christian Association Of Nigeria (CAN) in Ogbese, Pastor Oyedeji Aladenika described the incident as shocking and wondered why the deceased had to commit suicide. When contacted, the State Police Spokesperson, DSP Funmilayo Odun lami, confirmed the incident, stressing that investigation had begun to unravel the situation surrounding the suicide.

