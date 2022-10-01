News

62nd Anniversary: Time to renew our faith in Nigeria – Uba Sani

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

News (pix: Senator Uba Sani)

The Kaduna State APC 2023 governorship flagbearer, Senator Uba Sani has described Nigeria’s journey to nationhood in the last 62 years as one of mixed bag of remarkable achievements  and missed opportunities, notwithstanding that “the promise of Independence has largely been unmet”.

In a media statement to mark Nigeria’s 62nd Independence Anniversary on Saturday, the Senator hailed Nigerians for their persistence in prayers for which the almighty God “is seeing us through difficult and challenging times”.

Uba Sani, who also chairs the Senate Committee on Banking,  Insurance and other Financial Institutions, noted that one of Nigeria’s biggest achievements is that “we are still together despite the threats of disintegration”, adding that “the Nigetian people have displayed their resilience  and willingness to remain within the Nigerian nation. “But we must frontally address issues that are pulling our people apart,” he advised.

The lawmaker further advised that Nigeria must make deliberate efforts to run inclusive administrations that “would give our people and all parts of the country  a sense of belonging” so as to “build a country where justice, equity and fairness are guaranteed”.

Turning to the challenges of insecurity, he said it was one of the  factors helping to make national integration more of a pipe dream, lamenting that Nigerians were confined to their localities, while warning that “without moving from one place to another, interaction would not take place, thereby hindering the building of mutual understanding. He explained that through commerce, the people have built trust, confidence  and understanding. He therefore urged a degrading of ” the criminal  elements in our midst, so that our people can have a new lease of life”.

He then said: “As we celebrate this Independence anniversary, we must prioritise the interest and concerns of the Nigerian youths. The future of the youths must not be toyed with. The Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) must resolve their disagreements without further delay. Nigerian children must return to tertiary institutions and resume their studies. Any further waste of time may spell disaster for the country.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles

nngx
News Top Stories

Infractions: NGX fines Mutual Benefits, Lasaco, others N325.7m

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Niger, Universal, Prestige listed   Trading in Royal Exchange, Niger Insurance’s shares suspended   Sunday Ojeme and Chris Ugwu For failing to adhere to regulatory rules and regulations instituted by the stock market regulator, at least seven underwriting firms have been fined a total of N325.7 million between 2020 and 2021, according to the latest […]
News

WHO certifies Nigeria free of polio virus

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

After months of certification processes, Nigeria was yesterday declared free of wild polio virus by the World Health Organisation (WHO), after three consecutive years of non-record of wild polio outbreak in any part of the country. With the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country in February, some experts were afraid some hiccups might […]
News

Crypto Awareness in Africa: An FTX Approach by Cleo Onyango

Posted on Author Our Reporters

  FTX.COM is a cryptocurrency exchange built by traders, for traders. It offers innovative products, including industry-leading derivatives, options and volatility products, tokenized stocks, prediction markets, leveraged tokens and an OTC desk. It has grown quickly since its founding, becoming one of the most respected cryptocurrency exchanges in the world in less than 2 years. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica