62nd Independence Anniversary: Nigeria’s future’ll be great despite challenges, says Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo yesterday pronounced blessings on Nigeria ahead of her 62nd Independence Anniversary on October 1.

In his speech at the Independence Service held at the National Christian Centre yesterday in Abuja, the Vice President said despite its challenges, the future of Nigeria will be far more glorious and peaceful than her past, and the nation’s lights will shine bright, with opportunities, equity, justice, and righteousness.

Osinbajo, who brought warm greetings from President Muhammadu Buhari to the congregation, declared that: “The future of Nigeria will be far more glorious, more peaceful than her past, and so it shall be for you too. Every year will be happier for you, more glorious, more prosperous and more peaceful, in Jesus’ name.

“We stand at the gates of a new nation. And we see its lights shining bright. The nation of God’s promises. A nationof opportunities, of equity and justice, a secure and prosperous nation, a nation of laws and righteousness.

“Even if what we see today seems bleak, and dark, we are confident that God who owns the heavens and the earth will fulfil His promises concerning this nation “And we pronounce concerning this nation, that not awordwillfailregardingany good thing which the Lord had spokentoNigeria.

Allwill come to pass in Jesus’ name. “Finally, toeverycitizenof this nation, and every family that is represented here, we declare that in the name of Jesus, your best days are yet to come.

Every promise that God has made to you will cometopassinJesus’ mighty name.”

