62nd Independence Anniversary: Sanwo-Olu charges Nigerians on voting wisely

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, has charged Nigerians to vote wisely in next year’s general elections by choosing good leaders in order to have a better Nigeria. The governor who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, at a special Jumaat to commemorate the 62nd Independence Day Celebration of the country, yesterday at the Lagos State Secretariat Community Central Mosque, Alausa, Ikeja, urged Nigerians to be astute in their voting and avoid elevating issues that are not necessary.

Sanwo-Olu stated that; “the general public should consider what the different candidates have done in their various communities, looking at who has done what before, who has sustained a state and who has raised people.” Bemoaning the religious distractions within the country, Sanwo-Olu stated that the election should be based on capacity, and achievements instead of religion and other inconsequential considerations.

The governor said, “if we can put our lives in the hands of doctors without asking for their religion before surgery why then are we neglecting what we are supposed to do and doing otherwise in the name of religion.” He admonished Nigerians to seek fixing the country and making it better, reiterating that every developed nation has been lucky to have good leaders at a point in time and Nigeria cannot be an exception. Earlier in his sermon, Sheikh Saheed Abdul Razak Aro, admonished Nigerians to be more responsible in their deeds, adding that the citizens have roles to play in the development of the country just as the government also have theirs.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...