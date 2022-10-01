62nd Independence Speech: We’ve made progress in corruption eradication, says Buhari

…begs ASUU to end strike

…resolves to bequeath sustainable democratic culture

Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that his government has made progress in its fight against graft in the country.

The President said this today in his speech delivered to commemorate the nation’s 62nd Independence Anniversary in Abuja.

The President equally seized the opportunity to call on the striking members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to reconsider their position to call off their eight-month-old strike stressing that his government was pursuing policies to create literate and proficient society.

The President also said that his administration has resolved to bequeath a sustainable democratic culture by conducting free, fair and transparent polls in 2023.

Evaluating his administration scorecard, Buhari said: “One of the areas where we have made significant progress is in the eradication of deeply entrenched corruption that permeates all facets of our national development.

“We strengthened the institutions for tackling corruption and also cultivated international support, which aided the repatriation of huge sums of money illegally kept outside the country.

“The increasing number of prosecutions and convictions, with associated refunds of large sums of money is still ongoing. Furthermore, we would continue to block opportunities that encourage corrupt practices.”

Commenting on the economy, Buhari said his administration’s efforts at re-setting the economy manifested in Nigeria exiting two economic recessions by the very practical and realistic monetary and fiscal measures to ensure effective public financial management; adding that the effective implementation of the Treasury Single Account and cutting down on the cost of governance also facilitated early exits from recessions.

According to him, his government removed several decades of uncertainty for potential Investors in the Oil & Gas sector with the passage of the Petroleum Industry Act, 2021. This landmark legislation, he maintained, created opportunities for foreign investments in addition to improving transparency in the management of the sector while giving

the desired priority to the Agricultural Sector through a series of incentives to Micro, Small and Medium Scale Enterprises that resulted in creating millions of jobs.

He added that the growing contribution of non-oil exports, especially in agriculture, information and communication technology, as well as the performing arts to the national economy would enhance the nation’s foreign exchange earning capacity.

On the rising inflation, cost of living and unemployment, Buhari said the government was confronting the challenges adding, however, that the problems were globally induced pledging to ensure that their negative effects were addressed in government’s policies.

On the challenge of insecurity, the President said his government: “Worked methodically in reducing insurgency in the North East, militancy in the Niger Delta, ethnic and religious tensions in some sections of Nigeria along with other problems threatening our country.”

He said his government has been able to de-escalate the security challenges that confronted it at inception adding, however, that newer forms alien to the country manifested especially in the areas of kidnappings, molestations/killings of innocent citizens, banditry, which were being addressed by the security forces.

The President told Nigerians that he shared in their pains even as he gave the assurance that their resilience and patience would not be in vain, adding that he would continue to provide the funds required for the security agencies to bring the situation under control.

Commenting on ASUU strike, he said: “As we put in place all measures to ensure that Nigeria takes her place in the Comity of Nations, we recognise the importance of a well-educated populace as a panacea to most of the challenges we face.

“We have, therefore, pursued policies and implemented programmes designed to create a literate and proficient society that ensures that citizens are availed with opportunities for life-long achievements.

“I must confess that I am very pained by the recurring disruption to our tertiary education system and I am using this Independence Day celebration to re-iterate my call for the striking Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to return to the classrooms while assuring them to deal with their contending issues within the limits of the scarce resources available. This administration has made appreciable progress in redressing these issues that have been lingering for over 11 years.

“The Federal Government will continue to mobilize resources both internationally and nationally towards funding education to ensure that our citizens are well educated and skilled in various vocations in view of the fact that education is a leading determinant of economic growth and employment generation.”

He also assured that his government would continue to build infrastructures in the health and other sectors that would impact on every citizen.

Buhari noted that the government was already expanding ports operations to ensure that they provide opportunities for the growth of the economy through serviceable and transparent borrowing, improved capital inflow and increased revenue generation by expanding the tax bases and prudent management of investment proceeds in the Sovereign Wealth Fund.

Stressing that the broadcast would be his last as the President, he noted all gains made by his administration would amount to nothing without a good governance system anchored on electing credible leaders on the basis of free, fair, credible and transparent elections.

“It is for this reason that I have resolved to bequeath a sustainable democratic culture which will remain lasting. The signing of the Electoral Act 2021 as amended with landmark provisions further assures us of a more transparent and inclusive Electoral Process.

Having witnessed at close quarters, the pains, anguish and disappointment of being a victim of an unfair electoral process, the pursuit of an electoral system and processes that guarantee election of leaders by citizens remains the guiding light as I prepare to wind down our administration.”

The President, who promised to improve upon the credibility of the polls conducted in Anambra, Ekiti and Osun States, implored politicians to conduct issues-based campaigns devoid of hate speeches as well as other negative and divisive tendencies just as he called for more women and youth participation in politics.

