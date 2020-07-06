News Top Stories

632 students fail, 1,864 pass Law School exams

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Abuja Comment(0)

The Council of Legal Education over the weekend said that 632 (25.12%) students of the Nigerian Law School failed the Bar Final Examinations conducted in January, while 1,864 others passed the examination.

 

This was contained in a statement issued by the council and signed by the Director-General of the School, Prof. Isa Chiroma in Abuja.

 

The council, while releasing the results, said that a total of 2,515 students participated in the examinations.

 

The DG described the performance as outstanding, adding that among the 1,864 students who were successful, only five made First Class while 632 others failed the examinations.

 

“Candidates graded in First Class are 5, Second Class Upper 77, Second Class Lower are 633, those who got pass marks are 1,067 and those with Conditional Pass are 82.

 

“Six hundred and thirty- two candidates failed the examination, 17 were absent and two results are withheld.”

 

Chiroma further explained that only 0.2 per cent made First Class, 3.06 per cent made Second Class Upper, 25.17 per cent made Second Class Lower and 42.42 per cent passed.

 

He said other performances include a 3.26 per cent for those with conditional pass, 25.12 per cent failed the examinations, 0.7 per cent were absent and 0.8 per cent results are being withheld.

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Editorial Top Stories

Before Nigeria joins the football restart craze…

Posted on Author Our Reporters

It is no news that the effect of coronavirus outbreak across the world denied lovers of football the opportunity of watching actions in the round leather game for about three months. It was a tough period for all stakeholders of the game, especially the fans. We are aware of the lockdown situation all over the […]
News

PTF warns doctors against neglect of patients with other ailments

Posted on Author   Lawrence Olaoye

    S ecretary to the Government of the Federation and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Covid 19, Boss Mustapha, has pleaded with health workers not to neglect patients with other ailments in the country.   Mustapha warned that doing so could reverse gains already made in the fight against coronavirus.     […]
News

Ikeja Electric implements new meter price hike, targets 400,000 households

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

I keja Electric Plc (IE) yesterday declared that it had begun implementation of new price hike for prepaid meters on June 1 just as it declared plans to connect additional 400,000 households on its prepaid metering system.     The utility firm had connected over one hundred and twenty thousand households on metering system between […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: