632 students fail, 1,864 pass Law School exams

The Council of Legal Education over the weekend said that 632 (25.12%) students of the Nigerian Law School failed the Bar Final Examinations conducted in January, while 1,864 others passed the examination.

This was contained in a statement issued by the council and signed by the Director-General of the School, Prof. Isa Chiroma in Abuja.

The council, while releasing the results, said that a total of 2,515 students participated in the examinations.

The DG described the performance as outstanding, adding that among the 1,864 students who were successful, only five made First Class while 632 others failed the examinations.

“Candidates graded in First Class are 5, Second Class Upper 77, Second Class Lower are 633, those who got pass marks are 1,067 and those with Conditional Pass are 82.

“Six hundred and thirty- two candidates failed the examination, 17 were absent and two results are withheld.”

Chiroma further explained that only 0.2 per cent made First Class, 3.06 per cent made Second Class Upper, 25.17 per cent made Second Class Lower and 42.42 per cent passed.

He said other performances include a 3.26 per cent for those with conditional pass, 25.12 per cent failed the examinations, 0.7 per cent were absent and 0.8 per cent results are being withheld.

Like this: Like Loading...