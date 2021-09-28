Sports

64 teams jostle for honours as CY Unity Cup kicks off October 2

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The 2021 edition of CY Unity Cup, a grassroots football tournament, is scheduled to kick-off in October at various centres in Lagos and Ogun States, with the defending champions, JOGO-C-FC hoping to defend the title.

 

The founder and organiser of CY Unity Cup, Mr. Ukpai Cyprian, while flagging-off the competition said part of the objectives of the grassroots tournament was to discover and harness football talents among the youths, and to offer the restive youths the platform to actualise their dreams of playing at the highest level, as well as to channel their energy to more profitable ventures, other than to channel such energy to unhealthy activities.

 

According to him, this year’s winners of the football fiesta will go home with N250,000, a trophy and gold medals; the team that comes second will receive N100,000 and silver medals; while the second runner up will receive N50,000 cash and bronze medals.

 

The CY Unity Cup football tour- nament, which was introduced in October 2012 and entered its ninth edition this year is sponsored by the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of Chemstar Group, manufacturer of Finecoat and Shield Paints.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles

Di Maria)
Sports

PSG’s Di Maria gets four-game ban for role in bad-tempered loss to Marseille

Posted on Author Reporter

  Paris St-Germain forward Angel di Maria has been banned for four matches for his role in a bad-tempered Ligue 1 defeat by Marseille on September 13. Di Maria, 32, was accused of spitting at Marseille defender Alvaro Gonzalez during a match in which five players were also sent off after a late brawl, reports the […]
Sports

Eagles tackle Rohr over match decisions

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Nigeria Football Federation is battling to bring sanity to Super Eagles camp over ‘the bad blood’ generated by Friday’s 4-4 draw the Nigerian team recorded against Sierra Leone in an African Cup of Nations qualifier.   Nigeria led Sierra Leone by 4-0 only for the Leone Stars to come back and force the Super […]
Sports

Dissolution of federation boards and the Olympic Games

Posted on Author Adekunle Salami

Nigerian sports have been synonymous with crises over the years. On many occasions, crisis has denied the country success at continental and global levels. Football, the number one sport in the land, is not an exception at national and club levels. There are many examples to draw from. Few years back, a Jos-based politician and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica