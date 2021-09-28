64 teams jostle for honours as CY Unity Cup kicks off October 2

The 2021 edition of CY Unity Cup, a grassroots football tournament, is scheduled to kick-off in October at various centres in Lagos and Ogun States, with the defending champions, JOGO-C-FC hoping to defend the title.

The founder and organiser of CY Unity Cup, Mr. Ukpai Cyprian, while flagging-off the competition said part of the objectives of the grassroots tournament was to discover and harness football talents among the youths, and to offer the restive youths the platform to actualise their dreams of playing at the highest level, as well as to channel their energy to more profitable ventures, other than to channel such energy to unhealthy activities.

According to him, this year’s winners of the football fiesta will go home with N250,000, a trophy and gold medals; the team that comes second will receive N100,000 and silver medals; while the second runner up will receive N50,000 cash and bronze medals.

The CY Unity Cup football tour- nament, which was introduced in October 2012 and entered its ninth edition this year is sponsored by the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of Chemstar Group, manufacturer of Finecoat and Shield Paints.

