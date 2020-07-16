Top Stories

643 new infections as Nigeria inches closer to 35,000 COVID-19 cases

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

A total of 643 new samples have been confirmed positive for COVID-19 in 18 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
The new cases were announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in a post on the agency’s website detailing the figures for July 15.
“The 643 new cases are reported from 19 states – Lagos (230), Oyo (69), FCT (51), Edo (43), Osun (35), Rivers (30), Ebonyi (30), Kaduna (28), Ogun (27), Ondo (23), Plateau (20), Benue (17), Enugu (16), Imo (10), Delta (6), Kano (4), Nasarawa (2), Kebbi (1), Ekiti (1),” the post read.
With the new cases, Nigeria is close to hitting 35,000 confirmed cases in total.
Six new deaths were recorded on Wednesday and the fatality rate increased from 754 to 760, while with 207 new recoveries, a total of 13,999 people have now been discharged across the country.
Out of the current total of 34,259 cases, 19,500 are active in 34 states and the FCT; Kogi and Zamfara have no current COVID-19 infection.
Lagos, Oyo, Kano and the FCT currently account for over 100,000 tests conducted out of around 200,000 samples collected across the country as of July 14.
The three states previously listed and the FCT have each conducted more than 10,000 tests each — 55,152 in Lagos; 23,169 in the FCT; 19,916 in Kano and 12,414 in Oyo.
Meanwhile, five states have done the least amount of tests with less than 500 samples collected for each state — Cross River has conducted 16 tests; 24 in Kogi; 134 in Yobe; 316 in Zamfara and 438 in Taraba.
However, for some of the areas with low testing capacity, it may be as a result of unavailability of diagnostic centres within the states.
Aside from Kogi and Cross River, the three other states with less than 500 tests have not been added to the NCDC laboratory network.
BREAKDOWN
*643 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: Lagos-230
Oyo-69
FCT-51
Edo-43
Osun-35
Rivers-30
Ebonyi-30
Kaduna-28
Ogun-27
Ondo-23
Plateau-20
Benue-17
Enugu-16
Imo-10
Delta-6
Kano-4
Nasarawa-2
Kebbi-1
Ekiti-1
*34,259 confirmed
13,999 discharged
760 deaths

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Top Stories

COVID-19: Daily recovery rate drops as NCDC confirms 544 new cases

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nigeria’s daily recovery rate recorded a slightly significant drop on Sunday with 203 COVID-19 patients discharged in 24 hours. The figure for July 5 is the lowest in two weeks, during which the number had risen to as high as 649 recoveries on July 2 — the highest daily count so far. Before Sunday, […]
Editorial Top Stories

Nigeria’s economy post-COVID-19

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Within a space of four months, Nigeria has had more medical facilities put in place than at any other comparative period in its history. Bed spaces, ventilators, and other health equipment had been conjured up almost from nothing. COVID-19 has ensured that Nigeria quickly put certain basic health facilities in place to combat the pandemic […]
News Top Stories

NIS: Why we stopped 58 UK-bound medical doctors

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), has said out of 58 medical doctors that had planned a trip to the United Kingdom (UK) on a training programme, only two had visas for entry into the country. It said the development necessitated the decision of the service to stop the doctors from embarking on the trip. According […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: