65% of containers berthing in Nigeria Ports ends up in S’East –NIWA boss, Moghalu

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comments Off on 65% of containers berthing in Nigeria Ports ends up in S’East –NIWA boss, Moghalu

The Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), George Moghalu, has said 65 per cent of imported containers end up in Anambra and Abia states. Moghalu said the first challenge he faced when he assumed duties in 2019 was the low morale of the members of staff. He made this disclosure yesterday at a weekly briefing organised by the Presidential Communication Team at the Presidential Villa.

The NIWA chief added that the revenue base of the agencyhascontinuedtogrow despite the challenges even during COVID-19. Moghalu, while providing updatesontheagency’sactivities, noted that the current road network infrastructure could not withstand the volume of traffic required movingcargoesfromthesoutheast to other parts of the country.

This, he said, necessitated recent efforts by NIWA to provide water inroads to the north stressing that water transportation would help in reducing the weight of the heavydutytraffic ontheroads and also generate revenue for the country. Asked to mention the challenges facing the agency, Moghalusaid thatcontrary to expectations, funding wasnot his primary concern but the low morale among his members of staff. According to him, he met an agency whose activities were under-reported with many unaware of its core statutory responsibilities.

He, however, said he was able to overcome the low morale of the staff with their training and re-training and by creating awareness on the mandate of the agency. Hesaidwiththenecessary awarenesscreated, theagency began to increase its revenue base with the concession of more ports and their patronages by business men across the country. Stressing that everything had been put in place for the movement of cargoes in Onitsha Port, Moghalu also said that work had commenced at the Oguta River Port which he said was abandoned for 13 years, adding that perimeter fence has been erected at the place and the port now segmented.

 

Infant, seven others die in fresh Lagos explosion

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf, Muritala Ayinla and Taiwo Jimoh

…vehicles, 25 houses, hotel, church burnt •Sanwo-Olu: It’s a sad occurrence •Adhere to safety regulations, NNPC tells facilities’ owners An infant, a woman and six others yesterday lost their lives in yet another gas explosion in Lagos. Several other people were injured in the early morning explosion at Baruwa area of Lagos. Several vehicles and […]

