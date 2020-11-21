News Top Stories

65-year-old man, kid die after falling into well in Kano

The Police and the Kano State Fire Service offices in Kano yesterday confirmed the death of a kid and 65-yearold man, Isa Ahamadu Kamilu, who fell into a deep well and died instantly. Similarly, the Fire Service said they also recovered the body of a nine-year-old, Aisha Musa, who also fell into a well at Kwagar Kanawa, Gerzawa Local Government Area of the state. The Fire Service spokesman, Mallam Saidu Muhammad, confirmed that Isa was found dead after their men rushed to the scene to rescue him when they received a distress call. He said: “We understand that the 65-year-old suffered from several illness, including near loss of sight which led him to fall into the well and died.”

Muhammad said after retrieving the body of the 65-year-old man, they handed over to his family for burial. Meanwhile, Muhammad said the Fire Service officials arrived at the scene and did their best to rescue the girl who later dead. “She was rescued unconscious and later confirmed dead,” the spokesman added. He said the girl’s body was handed over to the village head, Alhaji Abubakar Usman, of Kwagar Kanawa Village and had since been buried according to Islamic rites.

