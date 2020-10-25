Business

65,000 farmers to access $20m Mastercard Foundation agric grant

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

No fewer than 65,000 Nigerian farmers will access tractors, seeds, fertilizer and finance from a $20.4 million grant from the Mastercard Foundation aimed at helping agriculture in the country recover from the COVID-19 pandemic in a way that will help it to withstand future crises such as climate change.

 

Under the arrangement, in which the Foundation teamed up with Alluvial Agriculture, a farming collective, some 200 tractors, 330,000 kilogrammes of seeds, climate advisories and digital payment systems will enable farmers to help feed the nation of nearly 200 million people.

 

“We are bringing farmers together in what we call community blocks so they can support each other… and to attract a large pool of finance so they can continue to expand,” Alluvial founder Dimieari Von Kemedi said.

 

The average Nigerian farm has 1.8 hectares, according to the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organisation, but the project will group them into 500-hectare collectives to create economies of scale. Despite years of government attention and millions of dollars in targeted Central Bank loans, Nigeria’s farms have low yields and less than 1 per cent of farmland is irrigated.

 

Many work the fields by hand and cannot access fertilizer or high-quality seeds. Food inflation hit nearly 17 per cent last month following coronavirus-related disruption and flooding in the northwest.

 

Bala Musa, a Nasarawa State farmer, said the grant would keep him afloat after the lockdowns cut his access to Lagos markets earlier this year: “If not for them we wouldn’t have been able to farm.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Naira weakens on parallel market as BDCs await CBN’ dollars  

Posted on Author Reporter

  The naira resumed its downtrend against the US dollar on the parallel market on Monday, dropping to N445/$1 from N440 that it exchanged at for most part of last week. The local currency also weakened from N570 to N575 against the Pound and it equally fell from N515 to the Euro from the previous […]
Business

Beverage firm names director

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

PepsiCo has appointed Managing Director of Guaranty Trust Bank of Nigeria, Segun Agbaje, as independent member of its Board of Directors.   According to a statement by the company, the Board of Directors elected Segun Agbaje as an independent member of the board.   His experience in business transformation and passion for delivering consumer value […]
Business

Foreign fishing firms prowl West African waters

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

In the wake of COVID-19 outbreak and the continued border closure in ECOWAS, a new report has exposed systematic plunder of oceans by foreign fishing vessels and the Fishmeal and Fish Oil (FMFO) industries in West African region. TAIWO HASSAN reports Indeed, illegal fishing in West African Coastal waters has been on the rise for […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: