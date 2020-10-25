65,000 farmers to access $20m Mastercard Foundation agric grant

No fewer than 65,000 Nigerian farmers will access tractors, seeds, fertilizer and finance from a $20.4 million grant from the Mastercard Foundation aimed at helping agriculture in the country recover from the COVID-19 pandemic in a way that will help it to withstand future crises such as climate change.

Under the arrangement, in which the Foundation teamed up with Alluvial Agriculture, a farming collective, some 200 tractors, 330,000 kilogrammes of seeds, climate advisories and digital payment systems will enable farmers to help feed the nation of nearly 200 million people.

“We are bringing farmers together in what we call community blocks so they can support each other… and to attract a large pool of finance so they can continue to expand,” Alluvial founder Dimieari Von Kemedi said.

The average Nigerian farm has 1.8 hectares, according to the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organisation, but the project will group them into 500-hectare collectives to create economies of scale. Despite years of government attention and millions of dollars in targeted Central Bank loans, Nigeria’s farms have low yields and less than 1 per cent of farmland is irrigated.

Many work the fields by hand and cannot access fertilizer or high-quality seeds. Food inflation hit nearly 17 per cent last month following coronavirus-related disruption and flooding in the northwest.

Bala Musa, a Nasarawa State farmer, said the grant would keep him afloat after the lockdowns cut his access to Lagos markets earlier this year: “If not for them we wouldn’t have been able to farm.”

Like this: Like Loading...