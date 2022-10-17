657.5 kg Tramadol Smuggling: Court jails clearing agent 10 years

Justice Daniel Osiagor of a Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos, has sentenced a self-acclaimed clearing agent, Cyril Ogunna, to 10 years imprisonment, for his involvement in the unlawful importation of 657.5 kilograms of Tramadol.

The judge slammed the jail term after Ogunma pleaded guilty to a two count-charge of unlawful importation and conspiracy, made against him by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

Before Justice Osiagor gave the jail term, the prosecutor, Mrs Lily Wifa-Aranyeli, had revealed that the convict was arrested with the banned drug on December 1, 2021, at ESS Libra, Bonded Terminal, Ikorodu, Lagos, which was unlawfully brought into the country from India.

She further informed the court that the convict had conspired with one Umeezeoke Emeka Emmanuel, who is said to be at large, to bring into the country the banned Tramadol in a 20 feet container numbered UETU2798479.

According to the prosecutor, the offence committed by the convict is in contravention of Sections 11(b) and 14 of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act Cap N30 Laws of the Federal of Nigeria LFN) 2004, and is punishable under the same Act. She prayed the court to convict and sentence the accused in accordance with the Sections of the NDLEA Act upon which he was charged.

However, Ogunna’s counsel, G. O. Okaka, begged Justice Osiagor to temper justice with mercy in sentencing his client. Justice Osiagor, in sentencing the convict, also gave him an option of a fine to the tune of N500, 000 in place of the jail term, adding that the seized tramadol be destroyed if there is no appeal against the judgment within the period prescribed by law.

