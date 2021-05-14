$65m fraud: Track down Buhari’s son-in-law, PDP tells ICPC

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) wants the Independent Corrupt Practice and Other Related Offenses Commission (ICPC) to track down and bring to justice, former Managing Director of Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) Gimba Yau Kumo, for alleged involvement in a $65 million (about N31 billion) fraud.

Kumo, son-in-law of President Muhammadu Buhari, has been declared wanted by the anti-corruption agency in connection with the missing money.

PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, alleged that the looted money was part of funds contributed by Nigerians to meet their home needs.

The party decried the “predatory proclivities” of the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration, noting the reports of the looting of over N165 billion in the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) under the suspended Managing Director, Hadiza Bala Usman.

“This is in addition to the alleged involvement of the wife of the Transportation Minister, Mrs. Judith Amaechi, in the reported N48 billion contract scam currently rocking the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC),” PDP stated.

It called on Buhari to allow for an open investigation of Kumo as well as those fingered in the fraud in the NPA and the NDDC.

