66 killed as bandits’ attack 8 Kebbi villages

Police in Kebbi State have said 66 people were killed by bandits in Danko-Wasagu Local Government Area of the state.

The spokesperson of the state’s Police Command, DSP Nafiu Abubakar, said the massacre took place on Thursday in eight villages of the council.
According to him, though the police were still counting the number of the dead, but the state police command had already dispatched a detachment of the officers and men of the police force to the area.
He said: “The killings took place in Koro, Kimpi, Gaya, Dimi, Zutu, Rafin Gora and Iguenge villages, all in Danko/Wasagu LGA of Kebbi State.”
It was learnt that a majority of the people of the affected villages have escaped to the nearby town of Riba for safety.
In April, bandits killed nine policemen among whom was the Police DPO of Danko/Wasagu.

