66m litres of petrol supplied daily –NMDPRA

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has said the average daily truck load out of petrol from the months of January to July 2022 is 66 million litres per day. A statement by the Corporate Communications department yesterday clarified that the figure of 62.95 million litres daily truck-out for 202 as stated by the Head of Finance and Account Adebayo Adeniyi before the House of Representatives earlier in the week was the 2022 baseline daily truck-out projection based on the 2021 actual daily truck out the volume of 61.9 million litres.

The agency said: “The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (The Authority) wishes to provide context for the media reports on the 2022 average daily truck out of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS). “The Federal Government’s Medium Term Expenditure and Revenue Framework (MTERF) which is a three-year forward- looking budgetary tool comprises contributions from various agencies.

The Authority and its legacy agencies annually provide truck-out forecasts for this planning purpose. “During an interactive session with the House of Representatives Committee on Finance, the Authority quoted 62.9 million litres as the 2022 baseline daily truck out projection based on the 2021 actual daily truck out volume (61.9 million litres). For clarity, the figure provided was used solely to forecast the expected revenue for 2022 and does not in any way translate to the actual truck out the volume for this year. “In line with the NMDPRA mandate as provided in the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) to ensure transparency in the oil and gas industry, the Authority publishes on its website the actual daily truck out. From 1st January to 31 July 2022, the daily truck out stands at 66 million litres. “The Authority assures the general public that it is committed to providing credible and transparent data on the supply and distribution of petroleum products.”

