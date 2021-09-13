67 days after, KDSG has abandoned 31 Baptist students – CAN

After 67 days in the hands of kidnappers, the Kaduna State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has said the state government has abandoned the remaining 31 students of the Baptist High School.

Chairman, CAN Kaduna State, Rev John Joseph Hayab, in a statement issued yesterday, said: “Our Government has abandoned the 31 Bethel Baptist High School, Damishi, Kaduna children in the bush with bandits.

“The silence about the 31 Baptist High School, children still in the hands of their captors is bad and condemnable.” Recallthat121studentswere kidnappedfromtheirschoolon 5th July 2021,but 31 were still in the hands of kidnappers. Hayab said: “It is 67 days today and our leaders are silent as if all is well when truly all is not well.

How can it be well when parents of these 31 children have not known sleep for these 67 days? Any caring leaderwillalsonotsleep. These children should be released or rescue without delay

