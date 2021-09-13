News

67 days after, KDSG has abandoned 31 Baptist students – CAN

Posted on Author Baba Negedu KADUNA Comment(0)

After 67 days in the hands of kidnappers, the Kaduna State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has said the state government has abandoned the remaining 31 students of the Baptist High School.

 

Chairman, CAN Kaduna State, Rev John Joseph Hayab, in a statement issued yesterday, said: “Our Government has abandoned the 31 Bethel Baptist High School, Damishi, Kaduna children in the bush with bandits.

 

“The silence about the 31 Baptist High School, children still in the hands of their captors is bad and condemnable.” Recallthat121studentswere kidnappedfromtheirschoolon 5th July 2021,but 31 were still in the hands of kidnappers. Hayab said: “It is 67 days today and our leaders are silent as if all is well when truly all is not well.

 

How can it be well when parents of these 31 children have not known sleep for these 67 days? Any caring leaderwillalsonotsleep. These children should be released or rescue without delay

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Ortom: No journalist should die again during my time

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

Tears flowed freely as the late Benue State Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Mrs. Victoria Asher, was buried yesterday at Tse-Maave, Ugber-Tongovin Katsina-Ala Local Gov-ernment Area. Mrs. Asher had died after she delivered a set of twins through Caesarean Section (CS). In a funeral oration, Governor Samuel Ortom, described the death of […]
News Top Stories

PDP flays tear gas attack on grieving parent

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described as callous, the unwarranted tear gas attack by the police on the parents of the kidnapped students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara in Katsina State. PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, condemned such attack “meted on the grief-stricken parents after President Muhammadu […]
News Top Stories

Senate to NSA: Deploy more security personnel

Posted on Author Chukwu David

Nigeria’s apex parliament, the Senate, yesterday, urged the National Security Adviser, Maj-Gen. Babagana Munguno (rtd) to, as a matter of urgency, deploy more security personnel to communities affected by the activities of bandits and herdsmen. The Senate also called on the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and the Border Communities […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica