67 IPOB members, native doctor arrested for unlawful assembly

The police in Imo State yesterday arrested 67 persons suspected to be members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and a native doctor for an alleged unlawful assembly. Commissioner of Police in the state, Isaac Akinmoyede, who stated this in Owerri, the state capital said the suspect were arrested in Orji, Owerri North Local Government Area of the state on Sunday as they were on their way to see the native doctor to fortify them against bullet penetration. According to Akinmoyede, the native doctor had before removed bullets from a suspected IPOB member who had gunshot injuries.

The police boss said the suspected IPOB members were intercepted by soldiers of the 34 Field Artillery Brigade while on duty at Mmahu Egbema checkpoint who then called for reinforcement from the Divisional Police Headquarters, Egbema. He said that officers from the division moved swiftly to the scene and assisted in the evacuation of the suspects to the divisional police headquarters for further action. Akinmoyede said: “It is believed that the group is planning an attack on security agencies with the aim of snatching weapons.

“It is also noteworthy that the group attacked and snatched two rifles from police during a violent protest in 2018, of which the rifles were later recovered from a kidnap gang in a robbery operation. “It will be recalled that this organisation (IPOB) has been proscribed by the Federal Government of Nigeria, as such, any such gathering by the group is viewed as unlawful. They will be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded.”

