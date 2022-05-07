69,828 candidates jostle for admission into 110 Unity Schools

No fewer than 69,828 candidates on Saturday sat for the 2022 National Common Entrance Examination (NCCE) nationwide, as they jostle for admission into the 110 Federal Government Colleges (FGC) also known as ‘Unity Schools’.

The NCCE is an annual Examination conducted by the National Examination Council of Nigeria (NECO) nationwide.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Mr. Daniel Adejo, who led directors of the ministry on a monitoring exercise to some schools in the FCT; Government Secondary School and Junior Secondary School in Lugbe, as well as FGC kwali, noted unlike previous years, more female applicants sat for the 2022 examinations.

He said: “For this year we have about 69,000 plus applicants in all and again, it’s a good thing to note for those of us clamoring for increased gender equality in education, that there are more female applicants this year than last year.

“Of the 69,000 we have 36,855 female applicants and the balance of over 32000 males. From the three schools we have visited this year, we went to a school unannounced and that gives you an opportunity to see somebody not prepared, see what is happening.

“The children were writing their exams peacefully and I think by and large from what we’re seeing, it is going on well.”

